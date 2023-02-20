Mission Road

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A vehicle on Mission Road. 

 Lev Oswell

The city of Kodiak is looking to remove and replace pavement on Mill Bay Road from the intersection of Upper Mill Bay Road to Benny Benson Drive and, separately, rebuild a portion of Mission Road. Together, the roadways carry as many as 10,000 vehicles a day, according to city data.

The projects will cost an estimated $3.75 million to complete, the city estimates.

