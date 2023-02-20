The city of Kodiak is looking to remove and replace pavement on Mill Bay Road from the intersection of Upper Mill Bay Road to Benny Benson Drive and, separately, rebuild a portion of Mission Road. Together, the roadways carry as many as 10,000 vehicles a day, according to city data.
The projects will cost an estimated $3.75 million to complete, the city estimates.
Just how quickly these projects can be completed will depend on funding sources, Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke said in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
The city of Kodiak has placed those projects as their top priorities for state and federal funding on their capital projects list. The roadwork projects have yet to be finalized and ideas will still need to be vetted and go through a design process, according to Bahnke.
Current plans for the Mission Road project are to create a one-way road section beginning at Erskine Avenue and ending at Ismailov Street and 12th Street. Plans also include adding drainage, sidewalks, lighting and utility updates to the street.
“Whether the city manages the project ourselves or whether it’s the state [Department of Transportation], it would be four or five years before we’d even see that construction funding,” Bahnke said. “And so really it’s a matter of talking to the council during budget about what they want right now in the city’s general fund budget.”
Bahnke said the City Council could put additional money toward the roadways in the city budget to make room to do the projects itself. The projects could be knocked out this year if they get city funding, according to Bahnke.
Mill Bay Road experiences between 5,860 and 7,680 vehicles per day, according to the city of Kodiak’s long-range transportation plan from December 2022. Mission Road experiences between 1,610 and 2,330 vehicles a day. The long-range transportation plan has stated that both Mill Bay Road and Mission Road present safety concerns.
Mill Bay Road is described as a primary arterial city road and provides access to schools, medical services, food and goods supplies, and many other support businesses. It has a large traffic volume, and issues with ruts and draining. This roadway also has a significant amount of crash clusters along the route, according to the long-range transportation plan.
Mission Road is one of the oldest roads in Kodiak and the public has placed it as a priority, according to the transportation plan. The pavement and underground utilities are described to be among the worst in the city. The road has high traffic, potholes, ruts, cracking and drainage issues, according to the transportation plan. Public feedback has said Mission Road is in most need of sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes. The road currently has none of these.
Road projects, especially along Mill Bay and Mission Road, have the potential to disrupt the flow of traffic. When the work is being done, Bahnke said the city will coordinate with the contractor to create a plan to have the least impact on Kodiak residents.
“Things are developing as we go along, but I think the next discussion would be with council during budget,” Bahnke said.
