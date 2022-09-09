First It’s all hands on deck for the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s bus fleet, as the district and its bus contractor shuffle schedules and personnel to fill a continuing driver shortage.
Student Kodiak Manager Jerry Clark said the company has hired one of the seven drivers it seeks, and it has two more going through background checks prior to hitting the road. That’s after a two-week training period, Clark said. In the meantime, he and another manager are filling
in behind the wheel to get Kodiak’s kids to school.
Superintendent Cyndy Mika said Clark and his staff are going above and beyond to keep the buses rolling.
“The schedule is tight, and Jerry and [Christopher Jaochico] are both working full time every shift,” Mika said. “We got together with them and completely redid the routes to make sure we had coverage. They’ve been really great.”
“I’m glad to hear that,” Clark said Thursday morning. “We reworked the plan with the superintendent and so far it’s working.”
Clark said he’s still looking for six drivers to hire and train for the school year and potentially through next summer.
“We can use eight people during summer school and eight to 10 on cruise ship days,” Clark said.
It takes about two weeks from the hire date to complete background checks and paid on-the-road training. First Student trainees earn a commercial driver’s license with passenger certification during training.
Mika said public response to the tight bus schedule has been great, adding: “Parents have been so patient with us. We haven’t got a single call from someone unhappy with the bus schedule.”
The real test comes next week, when early-off Mondays begin. Families are being asked to pick up their students at 1:50 p.m. on early-off Mondays if possible.
Mika said district schools have not encountered any problems with traffic congestion as more parents step up to drive their kids to school.
“We asked for patience and grace and they have given it to us,” Mika said of Kodiak parents. “Kodiak really pulls together when asked, and we really appreciate it.”
Mika is asking potential school bus drivers to log on to First Student’s website to apply:
