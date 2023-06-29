Bears

Representatives from the organizations responsible for bear management in Kodiak met this week to follow-up on the topics discussed at the recent bear safety town hall meeting.

The group has decided that attractants are the main reason for human-bear encounters in Kodiak. Attractants most often include improperly disposed of or stored waste and livestock such as chickens that provide easy food sources for local bears. Those two things, more than anything else, bring Kodiak bears closer to human populations.

