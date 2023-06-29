Representatives from the organizations responsible for bear management in Kodiak met this week to follow-up on the topics discussed at the recent bear safety town hall meeting.
The group has decided that attractants are the main reason for human-bear encounters in Kodiak. Attractants most often include improperly disposed of or stored waste and livestock such as chickens that provide easy food sources for local bears. Those two things, more than anything else, bring Kodiak bears closer to human populations.
The group also agreed that public education would prove to be one of the most helpful ways to address the issue. PSAs, articles, signs and social media could serve to educate the public about attractants.
“Public safety is in fact a piece of the puzzle, and education is how you get that out,” said Larry Van Daele, representative from the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust and retired area biologist. “You educate about bear safety, educate about garbage, you educate about regulations.”
Whatever the groups responsible for bear management eventually decide, they want to make sure they represent both sides of the issues within reason, and put public safety at the forefront of its concerns.
The town’s bear population can legally be reduced only in three ways — by a limited legal harvest, bear kills in defense of life and property, and local wildlife troopers killing identified problem bears.
“All three of those are legit,” said Van Daele. “But the other piece of the message needs to be that public safety is going to be at the forefront in (representatives’) minds.”
Public shaming, camera surveillance, more bear hazing, studies and bear response groups were included among ideas thrown around at the meeting.
Group consensus was that local government is taking the necessary first steps toward solving the issue. The borough is looking into holding people accountable by giving local codes some “teeth” to make them more enforceable.
“I think that the first thing that the borough needs to do is change the code, and we need to stiffen our resolve,” Kodiak Island Borough Engineering and Facilities Director Dave Conrad said during the meeting. “The biggest issue I would say is our enforcement officer is employed [only] from 8 to 5.”
To formalize the ideas, representatives also discussed creating a plan and timeline for moving forward. The groups may implement their plan through the already existing Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee and the Brown Bear Management Plan.
The Kodiak Island Borough Solid Waste Advisory Board also discussed the development of a strategic plan during a meeting it called last week, which also followed up on the bear town hall meeting.
To increase outreach, spread information and further solicit feedback and ideas, that board is proposing several things, including publications, themed events and increasing its presence in local schools.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board voted unanimously to use the feedback already gained from surveys and meetings as its focus for forming its strategic plan. Members said they also will allow for future feedback to be used in creating the focus of its strategic plan.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, State Troopers, city of Kodiak, Coast Guard, Alaska Waste, Kodiak Brown Bear Trust, Kodiak Island Borough, Solid Waste Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge all play a role in managing bears on the island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.