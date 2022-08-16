After two years of waiting and wondering, anticipation and criticism, Alaska voters are trying out the state’s new ranked choice voting system.
It will be used in today’s Special General Election to determine who will fill the U.S. Representative seat left open by the late Don Young. Three candidates are on the ballot: Sarah Palin, Mary Peltola and Nick Begich. There is also the option for a write-in candidate.
Voters will be able to vote for more than one candidate, ranking them in their order of preference. Only one vote per person will count per round.
In the first round, all first-choice votes are counted. If a single candidate gets at least 50% of the votes plus one additional vote, that candidate wins and the voting stops, according to the state of Alaska Division of Elections.
If a winner isn’t declared in the first round, counting goes to the second round with the candidate getting the fewest votes being eliminated, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
If you voted for the candidate who was eliminated, your vote goes to your “next choice” candidate. If your first-choice candidate was not eliminated, your vote stays with him or her and the votes are counted again, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
This process repeats itself until two candidates are left and the one with the most votes wins.
If you only vote for one candidate, your vote stays with that candidate through all rounds of counting.
To make things even more interesting, the “pick one” primary election will be on the same ballot, where voters will be selecting a single choice for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative (who will move on to November’s general election), Governor/Lt. Governor, State Senator District C and State Representative District 5.
