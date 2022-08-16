Election

Candidate signs dot the intersection of Mill Bay Road and Von Sheele Way. 

After two years of waiting and wondering, anticipation and criticism, Alaska voters are trying out the state’s new ranked choice voting system. 

It will be used in today’s Special General Election to determine who will fill the U.S. Representative seat left open by the late Don Young. Three candidates are on the ballot: Sarah Palin, Mary Peltola and Nick Begich. There is also the option for a write-in candidate.

