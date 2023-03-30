KHS

Caleb Oswell/Kodiak Daily Mirror

 Lev Oswell

A total of 19 students took part in various certification tests Wednesday after participating in the welding program at Kodiak High School.

The testing was overseen by certified welding inspector Joe Duthie, who came to Kodiak from the North Slope Borough for the tests. Kodiak’s welding program attempts to administer certification tests for students at least once a year. The last time the tests were held was in May.

