A total of 19 students took part in various certification tests Wednesday after participating in the welding program at Kodiak High School.
The testing was overseen by certified welding inspector Joe Duthie, who came to Kodiak from the North Slope Borough for the tests. Kodiak’s welding program attempts to administer certification tests for students at least once a year. The last time the tests were held was in May.
The tests certify students in certain conditions and processes within welding, according to Hunter Blair, a Kodiak High School welding instructor.
KHS Senior Kavik Dehart passed his certifications and plans on being a welder after finishing high school.
“That was the first time I ever took that test,” Dehart said. “I got very little practice beforehand… . I just really hope it’s a program that will continue to go on.”
The tests would cost students as much as $800 each if they had to pay for them individually. Instead, Kodiak High School covers the cost of the tests for the students.
