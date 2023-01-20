Being a Chignik fisherman, Ryan Yovino had walked the beach in Kujulik Bay many times before, mostly finding glass bulbs and fishing nets. This time was different.
The Kodiak-based fisherman found an object that brought him to tears.
“I knew something was going to wash up. My gut was telling me something was there from the Scandies Rose,” said the 34-year-old Yovino. “I had this weird, eerie feeling.”
It was midday — about 2 p.m. — and hot. Yovino was investigating a net in the sand when he heard his brother-in-law say the letters “S” and “R.” Hearing those letters was all it took for Yovino to leave the net and head in the direction of his brother-in-law.
What awaited Yovino was a tote half buried in the sand with two buoys tied to it. He knew immediately what it was and where it came from.
It was a bait tote and buoys that had washed ashore from the F/V Scandies Rose, a 130-foot crabber that sank on Dec. 31, 2019 — just a few hours away from the new year — near Sutwik Island. The boat was en route from Kodiak to the Bering Sea.
Only two of the seven crew members were found by the Coast Guard. The remaining five were presumed dead. That included captain Gary Cobban Jr. and his son, David Cobban — both of Kodiak.
Yovino grew up around the Cobbans and knew David since pre-school. They were childhood buddies and hung out in Kodiak just two weeks before the sinking of the Scandies.
“It brought back a lot of memories — a lot of stuff to me,” Yovino said. “My eyes just started watering as soon as I put my hand on the tote. It hits home to me.”
Yovino’s and his brother-in-law’s attempt to move the bait tote failed. The tote was filled with sand and water. They dug it out of the sand, but it still remains on the beach roughly 25 miles from where the Sandies went down. That was nearly two years ago.
The buoys were easier to take. So Yovino did, and kept them in storage in Chignik until recently, when he brought them back to Kodiak. Instead of keeping them to remember his buddies, he contacted Gerry Cobban Knagin, sister of the Scandies’ skipper.
“Something in my heart was telling me to call Gerry. I had to do the right thing,” Yovino said.
Yovino gave the two buoys to Gerry last month, weeks before the third anniversary of the sinking.
“When I got to actually see the buoys and touch them, that was like getting a big hug from my brother. It just brought forth that emotion,” Cobban Knagin said. “That was something that actually came from the boat, and that is where my brother and nephew are … They never left the boat. That was like getting a personal message from them.”
The buoys will not remain in Cobban Knagin’s possession. Instead, she plans on mailing them to Brock Rainey’s son, who lives in Tennessee. Rainey, Seth Rousseau-Gano and Arthur Ganacias were the other Scandies Rose crew members who died in the sinking. Jon Lawler and Dean Gribble Jr. survived. However, Lawler died in October 2021 from a motorcycle accident in Anchorage.
“Those of us who live in Kodiak have lots of things from the Scandies Rose and the other families don’t,” Cobban Knagin said.
These will not be the first buoys that Cobban Knagin has distributed. Her brother used to write the names of family members — and girlfriends — on buoys. When those buoys are discovered in storage yards and given to Cobban Knagin, she gives them to the people whose names are on them. She has given out around 15, one going as far as North Carolina.
As the years pass, Cobban Knagin is expecting more gear from the Scandies Rose to surface. After the sinking, the family got video footage of the sunken Sandies from a remotely operated vehicle. The video showed a kelp forest of buoys that had popped out of the crab pots.
“As the currents go — and there are more earthquakes — lines will break and the buoys will pop up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.