A Kodiak mammal-rescue team tried to save a beached sea otter pup that was found in Kalsin Bay on Saturday.
Despite the team’s best efforts, the sea otter pup did not survive to the end of the weekend, Dr. Emily Iacobucci said. Iacobucci works for the Kodiak Veterinary Clinic and is one of two veterinarians on the island.
Iacobucci was one of three people who responded to the tip that there was a beached sea otter. Alongside her was Matthew Van Daele, who is a tribal biologist for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, and Dr. Joe Sekerak, who is a volunteer on the team. Sekerak works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but responding to beached sea otters is not a part of his work purview.
When the sea otter was found, she was dehydrated and her rescuers could feel her spine and hip bones, said Van Daele. Kelsea, who was around two months old, had been without her mother for a while, but it is not clear whether she was in such poor condition because she was separated from her mother, or if she got sick and her mother abandoned her.
Kelsea was treated overnight in the Kodiak Veterinary Clinic. For a while, the sea otter looked like she was doing well — she was rehydrated and eating for a few hours — but around 3 a.m. on Sunday, she started acting subdued, said Iacobucci, who attended to the sea otter all night long.
Kelsea was supposed to be treated at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Anchorage, which is the only mammal rehabilitation center in the state, said ASLC Veterinary Technician Jane Belovarac. Kelsea boarded an Alaska Airlines flight alive, but was declared dead on arrival when she touched down in Anchorage at 1 p.m. — 24 hours after she was first picked up from the beach.
“We’ve all had an experience with a kid on the plane that gets an earache and is just screaming because they’re in so much pain and they can’t understand it,” Van Daele said. “Imagine a baby wild animal, in an aircraft, and even if everything else goes well just the strain of it might be too much.”
The flight is the riskiest part of the rescue, because it is so stressful, said Van Daele.
“It’s sad that she passed, but everybody did a really good job,” Iacobucci said. “The people at the Sea Life Center did an awesome job, and they are so passionate, and everybody [in Kodiak] coordinated very well. We did our best and were passionate about it, but, eventually, in the end you have to leave it up to the animal.”
There was a necropsy done on Monday, Belovarac said. This procedure may give insight into the cause of Kelsea’s death, but 95% of the time, scientists cannot pinpoint the cause of death.
Seal pupping season is coming up, said Van Daele. People might be seeing seal pups alone on beaches — sometimes, older seals will be taking strolls away from their mothers and the two will reunite later, but sometimes that is not the case and the sea really does need help. He encourages people to call him if there is any ambiguity, in case a seal pup really is abandoned.
Alaska SeaLife Center has a 24-7 stranded mammal: 1-888-774-7325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.