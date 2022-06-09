Classes may have let out in May, but some students are taking career-intensive summer classes.
These classes are taught over the course of 14 days — 6 ½ hours each — and are designed to prepare students for the workforce after they graduate, according to Diane Maples. She is the Kodiak Middle School administrator in charge of the district’s Career & Technical Education programs.
There are classes going on that teach students about welding, construction, agriculture, digital art and health care, among other topics, according to Maples.
Rising senior Noah Christian-Baxter is one of the students in the construction course. His uncle Kenny is an electrical engineer, and growing up Christian-Baxter’s family would rave about how great his uncle Kenny was, Christian-Baxter recalls.
Christian-Baxter believes these courses are a good way to prepare for being an electrical engineer because he will learn how to install lights and power outlets, he said.
As a part of the construction course, Christian-Baxter and his fellow students are building a tiny house, according to Maples. Down the hall from the woodshop, students are creating light switches and power outlets that will be installed in the tiny house, she said.
The intensive courses are for both new learners and people who want to sharpen their skills, said welding teacher Hunter Blair. There are eight students taking the welding course this summer and two of them have never welded before, he said.
Many students take the same summer intensive course multiple times. Rising juniors Eli Crist and Logan Ranger have both taken the welding course in the past and came back again this year, they said.
By taking this class in years past, Crist discovered that he wants to make a career out of welding, he said.
Ranger has known for a while that he was going to be a welder — or at least his brother and his father did, he said. Ranger’s father is in the Coast Guard and has been welding professionally for around 20 years and his older brother took the welding intensive course years prior, he said. The two had been pushing him to take a course at the school, and he finally did in late 2019, he said.
“I fell in love with it,” Ranger said.
The class was a good way to learn welding because it taught him so much and he was able to create things while he was learning, he said.
Students are producing practical projects in the summer intensive courses. In the welding course they are making signs for the organizations that are contributing to the Career Technical Education program, said Blair. As for the tiny house, Maples is hoping it can be used for teachers who need shelter on short notice, she said.
These courses will come to an end on June 17.
