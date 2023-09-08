Karluk school

The Native Village of Karluk has the smallest population of Kodiak’s rural communities. 

 ALISTAIR GARDINER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The village of Karluk is running out of time to make good on its effort to re-open its school this year.

In July, the village made national headlines when it offered to provide one or two families room and board for a year if they brought enough kids with them to raise the village’s student population to 10 so the village could re-open its school. There are only two school-aged kids in Karluk now. They homeschool through a Kodiak-based online service.

