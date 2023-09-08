The village of Karluk is running out of time to make good on its effort to re-open its school this year.
In July, the village made national headlines when it offered to provide one or two families room and board for a year if they brought enough kids with them to raise the village’s student population to 10 so the village could re-open its school. There are only two school-aged kids in Karluk now. They homeschool through a Kodiak-based online service.
As of Thursday, no families had committed to the move, and the Kodiak Island Borough School District is facing a strict state Board of Education deadline if it is going to re-open the school.
“They have to have 10 students enrolled by Sept. 15,” Superintendent Cyndy Mika told KDM. “If they do that, we have to apply to the Alaska Department of Education to get approval to open after the Sept. 18 school board meeting.”
Karluk Tribal Council spokesperson Katheryn Reft was unavailable for comment Thursday. The district this week provided the actions and deadlines the village needs to meet to get the school re-opened this year. They are:
— KIBSD would need to have 10 students enrolled in Karluk by Sept. 15, via the enrollment process available at kibsd.org with uploads of the students’ birth certificates and immunization records.
— The 10 students would need to either be physically present in Karluk at that time and enrolled in Kodiak’s AKTeach homeschool program or have airline tickets showing arrival in Karluk on or before Sept. 29.
— If there are 10 students enrolled by Sept. 15, the school district will present to the KIBSD School Board a recommendation to open Karluk as a school site for the 2023-24 school year at the Sept. 18 KIBSD Board of Education meeting.
— f the school board votes to approve the re-opening of Karluk as a school site, district administrators will file an application with the commissioner of education to re-open the school on Sept. 19 so that the school district would be able to claim Karluk as a school by the Sept. 29 deadline. KIBSD would continue the recruitment process to find a teacher for the village school.
— Students would need to be enrolled and present each day between Oct. 2 and Oct. 31, during what is known as the “October Count” period. Those dates are what the state uses to determine student enrollment totals.
— If the school board does not vote to re-open Karluk as a site or if there are not 10 students by the deadline, then KIBSD will continue to serve the students in Karluk via AKTeach Homeschool with support from an instructional aide.
If everything aligns and the district re-opens the school, Karluk’s school building shouldn’t take long to get in shape for students. Last month, district Maintenance and Facilities Director Darin Hargraves told the school board he was “pleasantly surprised” at the condition of the school following an Aug. 10 site visit.
“Overall the building wasn’t in too bad a shape, it just needs a little TLC. … If it would be put back into service, we can get it open,” Hargraves told KDM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.