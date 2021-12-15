The Chamber of Commerce has revealed next year’s Crab Festival logo and poster. It chose a design submitted by Kodiak student Mia Loska, 14, for the logo and former Kodiak resident Jeannie Watkin’s design for the poster.
There was more competition to create next year’s festival designs than the chamber had experienced for the 2021 Crab Fest, said Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. Fifteen people submitted logo designs and six people submitted designs for posters.
“It was a pretty good submission year,” Lowmaster said. “They also each had such wild style differences this year that it was a really hard decision.”
Loska, who is a student at Kodiak Middle School, has been an artist her entire life. She works with watercolors, acrylic, pencils, pens and just about anything else she can get her hands on. She used to live in Texas, where she had art in rodeo competitions, she said. Loska lived in Kodiak when she was 6 and moved back in 2020. Loska said her design was inspired by the slogan for this year’s festival, “Let’s Get Crackin'!” which reminded her of the kraken, a sea monster.
“I feel happy and excited about winning,” Loska said. “I can’t believe that I was chosen. I can’t wait to see the logo on a sweatshirt!”
Watkins is a freelance artist and photographer, who does a lot of work in pen and ink. Although she lives in Salem, Oregon, she still considers Kodiak her home, she said. She returned to the island this summer for the first time since 2010 and is now considering returning to the island to permanently reside, she said. To her, the octopus is one of the best representations of a sense of Kodiak.
“Anyone that has spent any time on Kodiak Island knows that it takes just minutes to make lifelong connections with those people we come in contact with,” Watkins said in a Facebook post made by the Chamber of Commerce. “The friendships, camaraderie, selflessness and love is like no other. When I think of the Octopus ... with it’s amazing physical attributes, it seems like the perfect ... metaphor of ‘Home.’”
Watkins hadn’t planned on returning to the island for Crab Fest, but now that her poster was chosen to represent it, she plans to return, she said.
The Chamber of Commerce also has a competition for people under the age 11 or younger who submit logo designs. As of Tuesday, the winner of that competition has yet to be announced.
Crab Fest is an annual event by the Chamber of Commerce. The first Crab Fest took place in 1958, when it was called “King Crab Festival.” Once the king crab fishery declined, the festival was renamed and the chamber continued hosting it as a celebration of Kodiak's marine resources and as an event that can boost local businesses and nonprofits, according to the Kodiak Crab Festival Facebook page, which is run by the Chamber of Commerce.
The festival is May 26-30.
