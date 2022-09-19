The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has narrowed the list of potential borough manager candidates to two after initial Zoom interviews with the top four candidates earlier this month.

The Borough Assembly has not yet announced dates for follow-up interviews with Elke Doom, interim township manager at Royal Oak Township in Ferndale, Mich., and Jessica Johnson, executive officer at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak.

