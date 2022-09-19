The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has narrowed the list of potential borough manager candidates to two after initial Zoom interviews with the top four candidates earlier this month.
The Borough Assembly has not yet announced dates for follow-up interviews with Elke Doom, interim township manager at Royal Oak Township in Ferndale, Mich., and Jessica Johnson, executive officer at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak.
Here is a look at the two finalists, in alphabetical order.
Doom wrote that she has “the ability to work closely with partners on the local, county and state level to achieve maximum results with business growth and expansion, retention and redevelopment.”
Later, she added: “I have extensive experience and expertise in budgeting and finance, intergovernmental and community relations, downtown redevelopment, capital improvement projects and affordable housing.”
Doom is working in Michigan through an interim governmental services agency as the municipality recruits a permanent manager.
Prior to that she worked as city manager in Eastpointe, Mich., a city of 32,000 within the Greater Detroit Metro area. She was responsible for a $59 million budget and oversaw 140 employees, including nine direct reports.
From 2017 to 2019 Doom was city manager in Valdez. While in the Prince William Sound city, she helped facilitate completion of the city’s new boat harbor, collaborated with Silver Bay Seafoods through two plant expansions, facilitated the city’s comprehensive growth and development, waterfront and recreation master plans, oversaw purchase of 160 acres of Valdez land from the University of Alaska, obtained grant funding for police, fire, ports and harbor and emergency management funding and facilitated design and community meetings to gather input for the building of a new fire station.
Doom also has run municipalities in North Carolina and West Virginia. She earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Siena Heights University in 2009, and served on the executive board of the Alaska Municipal Management Association in 2019.
Johnson is retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard after a 20-year career in engineering and facilities management. She wrote that her base experience makes her uniquely qualified to serve as borough manager.
“During my eight years serving at Base Kodiak, starting as a mid-level manager and promoting to a senior executive, I have had the opportunity to run all facets of a Coast Guard municipality, including budget development and administration, construction, engineering, public works (including water and wastewater treatment), environmental compliance, human resources, labor relations, customer service, real property, contract administration and housing administration.”
Johnson’s Coast Guard career focused on engineering. She has been stationed in Oakland, Calif., where she was a senior civil engineer and construction manager for Oregon and Washington and marshaled $15 million in energy conservation measures at nine Coast Guard sites.
While in Bend, Oregon, from 2009 to 2012, she was project manager for a $15 million-per-year operating services contract. In Kodiak she held three engineering and management posts: public works director, facilities support program manager, and director of facilities before rising to executive officer in 2021.
As Base XO, she oversees 13 Guard units, 1,084 Guardsmen and 330 civilian support personnel, and manages the bases’ leases, housing, medical clinic and police and fire departments. She also completed a two-year posting in Washington, DC, where she oversaw a $230 million annual maintenance and operations budget.
Johnson finished her undergrad degree in engineering at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, earned a Master’s Degree in civil engineering at the University of Texas-Austin, and a Master’s in Engineering Management at Duke University.
The borough manager position most recently paid a salary of $130,000 annually. The position is responsible for a $41 million annual budget and 40 to 50 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.