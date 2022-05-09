Kodiak High School teacher Sarah Nugent added a new unit to her curriculum dedicated solely to bears. Nugent worked with the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust — an organization dedicated to the conservation of Kodiak bears — to pilot an educational program to teach high school students about the bears and how to live alongside them.
The Brown Bear Trust brought in lecturers to Nugent’s ninth and tenth grade biology classes every Friday throughout April and on the first Friday of May, according to Nugent. These lessons have gone over bear physiology, ecology, the history of bears in Kodiak and, during the last lesson, bear safety.
Nugent grew up fishing and hiking in Kodiak, so she knows firsthand the importance of protecting both the bears and people in the Kodiak community, she said.
“There are a lot of hiking programs that are out there — and they’re wonderful — but they bring a lot more people to bear country,” Nugent said. “This is my chance to educate my students.”
One of Nugent’s high school teachers is a part of this program: Jennifer Fogle-Smith. In addition to being a retired teacher, Fogle-Smith is a photographer and leads bear viewing tours on the island.
Fogle-Smith and bear group member Jennifer Culbertson lead tours together through Kodiak Island Expedition. The two once guided photographers from the British Broadcasting Channel.
Fogle-Smith spoke to the high schoolers a number of times and led the last class that they had about bear safety. During that course, she went through the do’s and do-not’s of bear encounters. Do carry bear spray, keep all packs on you at all times, keep food in closed cars, she told the class. Do not scream, run, get afraid when the bear is standing on two legs, because that means that they’re curious, she said.
She had her husband Willy hide in a closet wearing a bear costume and jump out so students could practice how to act during a bear encounter.
“Our whole goal in the end is to educate students so they can do things to protect brown bears and protect people in our community,” she said.
The students in the course were offered a free bear viewing tour in June, Culbertson, who organized this program, said. The Brown Bear Trust is hoping to continue this program next year and have more teachers get involved, according to Culbertson.
