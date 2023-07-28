When Molly Miller was growing up, she couldn’t get enough of the Kodiak Arts Council’s visual arts and performance programs for kids.
Now, the 2003 Kodiak High School grad is poised to lead the local arts group as its new executive director.
“The Arts Council is a Kodiak institution,” Miller told KDM. “I feel like it’s always been the face of the arts in Kodiak, and the chance to take the helm is very alluring. I’m really excited about leading the Arts Council. It gave so much to me as a child.”
She comes to the council from a leadership position at Kodiak Area Native Association, and before that studied dance and performed professionally in Seattle, San Francisco and New York City.
It’s a background that Arts Council President Mike Wall said has prepared her well for success back home.
“Molly grew up here in the arts and has a deeply passionate understanding of all the programs we do,” Wall said. “She actually went out and trained to be a professional dancer. We like it when people go away and come back. She’s got a strong sense of community, she knows budgets and grants, and she’s a tremendously pleasant person.”
Miller said she’s excited to dig into the Arts Council’s myriad programs. “I’m here to learn, and I want to get comfortable in the role. The most public thing we do are the concert series and the theater productions. But there’s a lot more going on. We provide support for visual artists. We have smaller arts groups we work with, and we’re in the schools and have an art education role, too.”
She’ll lead a staff of three and oversee a $300,000 annual budget that in 2022 included a concert series, a local production of the musical “Chicago,” support for Kodiak visual artists and a continuing art education partnership with the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
Arts Council funding depends on local contributions, state and national grants and performance revenues. Miller said managing the council’s popular concert series means balancing visiting performer appeal and costs, ticket pricing and Kodiak’s perpetual transportation uncertainty.
“It’s always good to broaden the scope of our performance series to grow our audience. We want to serve everyone,” Miller said. “Costs influence who we are able to bring to town, and it’s a balance we have to always be aware of.”
She said she’ll continue to work with Railbelt communities to set up Alaska tours for performers that include Kodiak. “We work together with some other Alaskan organizations to organize tours, and that helps. But our location is still a challenge.”
Miller said she’s learning a lot from outgoing Arts Council Executive Director Katie Oliver. “Katie has done a wonderful job. We are transitioning me into the job, and I’m very appreciative of her guidance.”
Oliver, who led the Arts Council for the past 10 years, is joining the Alaska Association of School Boards. She said she looks back fondly at her tenure. “I’m most proud of continuing the community theater program, and of expanding our arts education program in classrooms. We were able to integrate art into regular classroom instruction.”
She said the council board found a gem in Miller. “I’m so excited about Molly starting her tenure here. She’s a perfect choice. She’s an artist herself; she’s got great ideas and will be a great leader.”
