Republicans remain divided in their perspectives on the Capitol Riot that took palace on Jan. 6, 2021.
At its most recent meeting, District Five Republicans, which includes residents in Kodiak, Cordova and Seward, voted to censure the Republican National Committee and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for describing the riot as a “legitimate form of political discourse.”
“We think it’s wrong for anyone, and particularly for somebody that’s a chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, to tell a lie,” Republican District Chairman Duncan Fields said. “From our perspective, it’s a lie. It’s inaccurate, and unfounded. [She is] repackaging a terrible event and trying to make it something that it’s not.” First Amendment rights do not give people the right to harm other people or damage property, states the resolution, which was passed on Feb. 19. The resolution cites the fact that five people died, over 130 people were injured and that there was over $1 million worth of property damage, as reasons that the protestors — some of whom were armed — infringed on peoples’ rights to life and property.
Local Republicans also took offense at how the riot resulted in over $30 million in indirect costs that have to be paid for by taxpayers, according to the resolution.
“To call night day, or to call up down, or to call a riot reasonable …citizens exercising their rights is fundamentally at odds with who we are as Americans and who we were envisioned to be as Americans by our Founding Fathers,” Fields said.
The censure was a matter of principle, Fields said.
Going into the convention, it was not an issue anyone planned to discuss. The decision to draft and vote on a resolution was made during the convention when Sen. Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes expressed concern over threats to the democratic process, Fields said.
“To try and say ‘Oh it was just political discourse,’ ... well whether we like Congress or not, it’s a mischaracterization,” party member Aaron Griffin said. “[It’s] just as bad as the leftwing trying to characterize people trying to overthrow the government.”
A resolution to support Sen. Lisa Murkowski for the U.S. Senate race also moved forward. Within the context of the politics in the Alaska State Republican Party, passing the two resolutions is comparable to the Boston Tea Party, according to Field.
It is not the first time that District 5 Republicans broke away from the pack.
Kodiak has always been an oddball in Alaska Republican politics, according to Bob Brodie, the former chairman of the local Republican party and former mayor of the City of Kodiak. There were several times when the state party tried to pressure Kodiak Republicans into criticizing state Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, and state Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, for joining bipartisan coalitions. Republicans in the district chose not to, he said.
“Kodiak has been a little more independent than many places,” Brodie said. “[There is] not a big organized party in Kodiak.”
Republicans chose people over politics, according to Brodie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.