KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Poll workers help voters sign in at the Harbor Master Office.

Most Kodiak voters had heard about the new ranked choice voting system that debuted in Tuesday’s election before they arrived at the polls. But that doesn’t mean the new concept didn’t add a few wrinkles into the balloting process.

“We have so many spoiled ballots because they either ranked 1, 2 and 4,” said Community Teen Center poll worker Nita Nicolas. “They just skipped marking. We did have quite a bit of confusion on the vote ranking.”

