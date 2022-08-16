Most Kodiak voters had heard about the new ranked choice voting system that debuted in Tuesday’s election before they arrived at the polls. But that doesn’t mean the new concept didn’t add a few wrinkles into the balloting process.
“We have so many spoiled ballots because they either ranked 1, 2 and 4,” said Community Teen Center poll worker Nita Nicolas. “They just skipped marking. We did have quite a bit of confusion on the vote ranking.”
Voter Joe Symonoski had heard of ranked choice voting prior to Tuesday, but he still thought the process could have been clearer.
“I didn’t expect to see all the candidates listed again, and then have ranked choice voting on the back,” Symonoski said.
By noon, Sandy Peotter, chair at the Harbor Master Office precinct, only had one person ask questions about ranked choice voting. But she had a plan for getting voters the information they needed if local poll workers didn’t have the answers.
“We have a phone number for Juneau where they can call the Elections Office and talk to one of the election people,” Peotter said. “They are way better explaining it than we are.”
Despite any initial confusion, most voters and election workers interviewed by the Kodiak Daily Mirror seemed ready at least to give ranked choice a chance — even if they weren’t a hundred percent certain it would work.
“As long as it’s ranked choice with all the same parties going through in the primary, it makes sense to me to vote it that way,” said voter James Engelhardt. “Especially if your top choice gets pulled out of the race, your vote still counts a little bit.”
Added voter Steve Schrof: “When you go into these primaries and you narrow it down to just one individual, sometimes the best candidate … is not on the ballot. They’ve been excluded because of the party systems. It limits your ability to pick who you think is the best candidate.”
Even supporters of ranked choice said there might need to be tweaks made to the system after election officials get feedback from Tuesday.
“I think we have to go through the process to find out,” Peotter said. “Nobody knows at this point.
“It’s got selling points, and it’s got some confusion for people. I guess we have to give it a chance and see what comes of it.”
Symonoski, for one, wished Tuesday’s election was a little bit closer to November’s general election.
“The timeline is a little strange,” he said. “I’d like to get through it. I’d like to have the ranked choice voting and then maybe a couple of weeks later go for the second iteration. This months and months and months — I guess it makes it easier for the candidates to budget for their campaigns. But for me, it’s just so long between the two.”
Regardless of possible revisions, voter Debra Davis thinks ranked choice is an improvement.
“It just seems like a more fair way to go about it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.