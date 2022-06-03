Amy Canavan has been here before. On the big stage chasing glory.
In 2001, Canavan went to Anchorage as part of Kodiak’s Special Olympics floor hockey team and won a Winter World Games gold medal.
“It was awesome,” Canavan said. “I was shocked that we beat Germany. I was shocked that we beat other countries. It was a big deal. I’m glad that we got the gold medal.”
Two decades later and Canavan is back in the national spotlight. She is part of Team Alaska’s contingent at the Special Olympics Summer USA Games in Orlando, Florida. The weeklong competition begins Monday.
As a powerlifter, Canavan’s competition will be inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which housed the NBA bubble in 2020.
“I’m very excited but kind of nervous as this is my first time ever to go out of Kodiak for the U.S. games,” Canavan said.
Canavan didn’t believe that she was selected at first, but it became a reality when she signed the paperwork. When she completes her first lift, she will join a long list of Kodiak Special Olympics powerlifters who have competed outside of Alaska.
In 2012, Christopher Kavanaugh won four medals at the Summer World Games in Athens, Greece. Brittany Tregarthen grabbed three medals at the 2015 Summer World Games in Los Angeles, while Eric Mangrobang won three silver medals at the 2018 Summer USA Games in Seattle.
“Amy is pretty tenacious. Doesn’t miss training and is pretty focused,” Kodiak’s and Alaska’s Special Olympics coach Lindsay Knight said. “She is on a mission. She can’t even sleep. She is so excited. That is all she is thinking about is this meet.”
Knight — also traveling to Orlando — has been coaching Canavan since he arrived on the island in 2005. By then, Canavan was already a Special Olympics veteran. She started in 1992 — shortly after her family arrived on The Rock — in bowling. She is now 37 and has tried nearly every sport on Kodiak’s Special Olympics lineup. She has been powerlifting for the last 21 years.
“(Special Olympics) has given her independence. She has been able to focus more on things, and it has kept her physically active,” said her father and former Special Olympics area director Dan Canavan.
Canavan, who has worked the past four years at Safeway and before that spent 13 years at McDonald’s, will be competing in bench press, deadlift and squat. Knight said the deadlift is Canavan’s best lift; she said the bench is her favorite. She can pull 225 pounds in the deadlift and bench press 135 pounds.
“(Powerlifting) motivates me so I can lift heavier stuff at work,” Canavan said.
The games will bring together more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from every state in the nation and the Caribbean. They will be competing in 19 sports, including flag football — a sport Canavan is excited to watch.
Canavan will be one of 42 athletes and unified partners from Alaska competing in eight different sports. In total, 70 delegates from Alaska are attending the games.
“We are really proud of her to keep going with this — she is very focused for competition,” said Amy’s mother, Deb.
Since Canavan’s event will only be one day, she will have plenty of time to tour Disney World and Animal Kingdom. She is looking forward to seeing WWE stars, who are rumored to be part of the games.
“The opening and closing ceremonies are going to be spectacular,” Knight said. “There will be all kinds of celebrities and sports stars there.”
