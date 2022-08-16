Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Bill Walker, former Legislator Les Gara and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce are on their way to securing the top four spots in Tuesday’s gubernatorial primary election.
Early election results show Dunleavy has a commanding lead over his nine opponents. Only the top four vote getters advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
