It’s been a good year for bear encounters in Kodiak so far. Good in that there have been few, and no reports of property damage, human or pet interactions that have risen to the attention of Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Game biologist Nate Svoboda said that’s surprising but not particularly unexpected, given Kodiak citizens’ knowledge and regard for bear safety and protection.
“It’s been surprisingly slow,” Svoboda told KDM. “We’ve had a few reports on and off, and there was one passing through Coast Guard housing. And, of course, we have the sows and cubs wandering around in the flats that everybody watches. But as far as issues in town, it’s been a great year.”
Two factors account for the good bear summer, he said. First, people are getting better every year at taking care of their trash. And secondly, bears are plenty happy gorging on pink salmon runs that are clogging local streams after being sustained by a better-than-usual berry crop.
When bears have fresh salmon and plenty of berries, who needs to eat trash?
“That combination has had a very positive impact. They’re eating natural foods rather than unnatural foods. It’s really a credit to the people of Kodiak. People are doing a great job of following guidance, keeping the attractants away,” Svoboda said.
In 2020, the borough began levying fines for leaving garbage unsecured, and Alaska Waste started using bear-proof shared drop-off boxes in neighborhoods.
Now, those dumpsters are all over. Smaller versions near apartment buildings have been retrofitted with chain latches, and per Alaska Waste’s contract with the borough, most of the 400 to 450 96-gallon residential rolling trash containers in Kodiak are bear-proofed.
“Kudos to Alaska Waste for coming up with that solution,” Svoboda noted.
Svoboda said Fish and Game, Kodiak High School and Highmark Marine collaborated on a new bear-proof container design that meets Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee standards.
The IGBC represents western state natural resource agencies. Its website — igbconline.org — features lots of information about bear safety and research, and features an exhaustive list of IGBC-approved bear-safe storage and bear fencing products.
