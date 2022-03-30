Frencis Austin, 21, was charged with two Class C felonies for forgery and theft on Saturday, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Austin is accused of forging pay checks from a former employer, according to court documents. She allegedly wrote three fraudulent checks, the documents state, however, only one check was cashed.
Austin first started working at the company in December and stopped showing up to work in mid-January, according to court documents. Austin’s employer wrote the last check — for $466.05 — on Jan. 14, and that check was cashed by Jan. 21. A month later, Austin’s employer saw that another checking totaling $466.05 was cashed on Feb.17.
The signature on the check was not the company’s owner, court documents state, and the number on the allegedly fraudulent check indicated that it was written nine checks before Austin’s last payment. State troopers reviewed the signature on the allegedly fraudulent checks and determined that it was not the employer’s signature.
After being arrested, Austin told troopers that she stole three checks with her former employer’s forged signature. She cashed one check; another check was in her apartment; and she gave the third check away, according to court documents. The person to whom she gave the third check tried to cash it for $1,000 at Alaska USA, but the transaction did not go through, court documents state.
Austin also claimed that she was on drugs when she stole the checks, according to court documents. Austin told troopers that she had methamphetamines and heroin in her apartment but that she was not currently using heroin, according to documents.
Inside the apartment, troopers found a blank stolen check, multiple hypodermic needles, a meth water bong, 0.10 grams of crystal meth and 0.10 grams of heroin, according to court documents. Austin was subsequently charged with two counts of Misconduct involving Controlled Substances.
Austin requested a public defender, which Judge Stephen Wallace denied.
Austin was put in custody in the Kodiak Jail but was bonded out, according to VINE. VINE is an online network that contains information about people held in law enforcement custody.
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 5. She is facing up to five years imprisonment for a Class C felony.
