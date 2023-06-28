The number of gray whales dying along the West Coast is seemingly on the decline, but humpback whales could be facing their own mortality event in the Pacific Ocean, including around Kodiak.
Gray whales have been found dead along the West Coast in an ongoing mortality event that began in 2019. Since then, some estimates indicate that a quarter to a third of the West Coast’s gray whale population has died, according to Sun’aq tribal biologist Matthew Van Daele.
The gray whales found dead that have been in good enough condition for study have been found to be extremely emaciated, very skinny, with very poor blubber condition, according to Van Daele.
“It appears that they are starving to death,” Van Daele told KDM. “It’s not necessarily because of the lack of food resources; it’s just that they got overpopulated somehow.”
More beached gray whales have been found in Alaska than any other West Coast state. Since 2019, 332 beached gray whales have been found in the U.S., including 135 dead gray whales in Alaska, including on Kodiak. But this year, not a single gray whale is yet to be reported dead in Kodiak or Alaska.
NOAA wrote that the gray whale’s unusual mortality event could have been caused by any number of factors, including environmental and oceanographic changes or what Van Daele called the maximum carrying capacity of the whale’s environment.
A previous gray whale mortality event more than two decades ago proceeded in a similar fashion. Both times gray whales reached a population of about 30,000 before rapidly declining.
“We’re hoping that this is going to be the final year of it, because the calf counts were promising this year and we’ve definitely been seeing fewer and fewer mortalities of adults all the way up the West Coast...,” Van Daele said. “Every indication that we have so far this year is, at least around Kodiak, they’re looking a lot better than they have in years past.”
A new count of gray whales that migrate along the West Coast each year found a continued decline of this population. But the whales have physically improved in condition and fewer whales have died or been stranded in Mexico or the West Coast, giving more hints that a turnaround may be happening soon.
But the good news isn’t the case for all whale species. Instead, four humpbacks have been found dead on the island this year. The cause is not yet clear.
The humpbacks found have been extremely decomposed, and researchers were unable to make any definitive observations on the cause of their deaths. There is no evidence of human interaction causing the mortalities, according to Van Daele.
The public has expressed concern over military exercises in the Gulf of Alaska this year and the potential impact it could have on marine life, especially whales. But experts don’t think that was the cause.
“I would be surprised based on what the Navy exercises were this year, and also that we haven’t seen species [beached] that are more susceptible to sonar and things like that,” Van Daele.
“There is not a humpback unusual mortality event going on yet,” Van Daele said. “But we’re concerned that might be the next thing. We don’t have the evidence to suggest that there is one, or that there’s going to be one. It’s just the uptick in [mortalities].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.