Brian Damian, 52, was charged with a Class C Felony for Misconduct Involving a Prohibited Weapon after police allegedly found him in possession of a pipe bomb on May 7, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
On the morning of May 7, the Kodiak Police Department received a call from a Suicide Crisis Line reporting that a person later identified as Damian had called, according to court documents. Police Officers and Alaska State Troopers went to Damian’s residency, knocked on the door and were let in, court documents claim. Law enforcement officers searched Damian’s apartment and discovered two modified flare guns and a machete — which Damian told them where to find — and an improvised explosive device, or IED, that looked like a pipe bomb, which Damian did not inform the officers that he had, court documents state.
The law enforcement officers and State Troopers also found an empty bottle of vodka which Damian claimed he had drunk from, according to court documents. The officers also took a preliminary breath test from the defendant and determined that Damian had consumed alcohol.
Damian was arrested and brought to Kodiak City Jail, court documents state. While he was being read his Miranda Rights, Damian allegedly stated that he was trained to kill and he was not going to stop his behavior, according to court documents. He also allegedly stated that he was “going to use it to kill people,” but he did not identify what “it” was. Afterward, he did not consent to being interrogated, court documents state.
Damian also refused to cooperate with a mandatory strip search, so he was brought to a cell where officers were “obliged” to remove his clothing, court documents claim. While officers were removing his clothing, Damian kicked one officer in the abdomen and dug his nails into another’s hand, drawing blood, court documents allege.
Damian is facing a maximum of 5 years imprisonment for the Class C Felony charges filed against him on May 8. His first felony appearance happened on May 8, according to court records.
In addition to being charged with a Class C Felony for the incident that allegedly occurred on May 7, Damian was also charged with four misdemeanors, three of which pertained to supposedly violating the terms of his release from a prior felony by possessing weapons and consuming alcohol, according to court records. He was charged with one misdemeanor for assault.
This is Damian’s second round of criminal charges this year. In March, Damian was charged with another Class C Felony for allegedly threatening someone in a bar with a flare gun with a modified cartridge shell, filled with metal BB rounds, KDM reported. This criminal case is still open as of Tuesday, according to court records.
Damian was assigned a public defender to represent him in court. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
Damian was being held in confinement at the Kodiak City Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to VINE, which is a database containing records on custody statuses.
