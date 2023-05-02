Northern Edge photo

Commander, Navy Region Northwest Rear Adm. Mark Sucato was in Kodiak recently to meet with stakeholders and answer questions about the upcoming Northern Edge military training exercises.

 

 Lev Oswell

The U.S. military’s biennial joint-training exercise known as Northern Edge, which has been expanded this year to include significantly more of the Gulf of Alaska, will start Thursday and include members of the military from the United Kingdom and Australia.

An estimated 15,000 military personnel are scheduled to participate on land and at sea.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.