The U.S. military’s biennial joint-training exercise known as Northern Edge, which has been expanded this year to include significantly more of the Gulf of Alaska, will start Thursday and include members of the military from the United Kingdom and Australia.
An estimated 15,000 military personnel are scheduled to participate on land and at sea.
That is significantly higher than the number of U.S. military participants who took part in 2017 and 2019 (data for 2021 was not immediately available), and the military has received approval for its new Environmental Impact Statement to significantly expand the Gulf of Alaska part of its training area.
Historically, the seaborne part of the exercise had been confined to an area of 42,146 square nautical miles that basically cut a line between Kodiak and Cordova to form the western boundary and a line following the eastern boundary of the Alaska mainland into the gulf generally determined its eastern boundary.
Starting this year, another 185,806 square nautical miles are being added that expands the training area to Dutch Harbor to the west and even further into the Gulf of Alaska to the east.
“The primary driver for [the expanded amount of space] was the operational units for the Navy and the overall exercise have realized that they were constrained in how they would operate in the exercise,” said John Mosher, U.S. Pacific Fleet Northwest and Alaska environmental program manager. “It was unrealistic in how they may need to operate in various places around the world if they were called to do so.”
When asked if Russia’s recent aggressiveness will play a role in any type of the training that will take place in Northern Edge, the group collectively gave a long pause before Commander, Navy Region Northwest Rear Adm. Mark Sucato made this carefully worded response: “The geo-political environment, as well as our potential competitors or future adversaries, drive our training. The United States military uses a requirement-based process. In the case of training, the political objectives as well as our potential competitors are part of that requirement.”
Sucato graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy and holds a master’s degree in international relations from Salve Regina University and another master’s degree in systems analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is also a Harvard University Kennedy School senior executive fellow. He is a graduate of the Navy’s Top Gun Fighter Weapons School and acombat-experienced forward air controller. Sucato took control of Navy Region Northwest only a year ago.
Twelve months later, he and his team were busy visiting as many communities in Alaska as possible to answer questions about Northern Edge training and help civilians understand the environmental precautions that have been put in place.
That’s what his April 21 visit to Kodiak was all about.
“All our meetings have been highly productive,” Sucato said, with Mosher adding: “We talked about the new mitigation area. Moving those areas further off-shore minimizes greatly the potential to harm fish, mammals or birds. … This was very much in response to those concerns.”
As part of the military’s EIS approval, it has agreed not to use explosives along the continental shelf and the slope out to a water depth of 4,000 meters. That mitigation, along with moving all training activities to at least 12 nautical miles offshore, will limit any potential effect on fisheries, Mosher said.
Research shows that salmon, groundfish, herring and shellfish all use waters within that 12-nautical-mile zone off the shores of Kodiak, and other Alaska land masses. By moving the training outside that area it “essentially eliminated” the overlap with salmon fisheries management areas, Mosher said.
He said any potential overlaps with groundfish, herring or shellfish also will be “essentially eliminated.”
Added Julianne Leinenveber, Navy Region Northwest environmental public affairs officer: “The Navy is aware of and is receptive to public feedback about concerns on fish species [and] fisheries management.”
Kodiak Island will not be the site of any land-based training during Northern Edge, and the team visiting Kodiak did not know if any sailors would get shore leave on Kodiak during that time.
“There are going to be port visits scheduled in connection with Northern Edge,” Leinenveber said. But the exact locations are things that the fleet is still working out.
This version of the story has been updated to include the precise starting date for the exercise and the two other countries that are participating.
