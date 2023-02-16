CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror
On Tuesday, juniors and seniors from Kodiak High School visited job sites as a part of the career expo being put on by the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. during the month of February. As part of the process, students picked their top two employers and have now traveled to their first site location to immerse
themselves in learning about the industry. Employers that have agreed to participate are Kodiak Area Native Association, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, Highmark Marine Fabrication, Brechan Construction, Cornerstone General Contractors, Best Western Kodiak Inn and the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak. The students’ next site visit will take place on Tuesday.
The career expo is scheduled to conclude Feb. 25 with a communitywide job and resource fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.