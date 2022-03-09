The American Seafoods’ Western Alaska Community Grant Board is ready to award $90,000 worth of grant money to community projects in the Kodiak Island, Aleutian and Pribilof Islands/Western Alaska Peninsula, Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon and Norton Sound regions, according to a news release.
The grant money is intended to support projects that address food insecurity and other social needs.
“Our goal is to provide assistance and financial support to organizations that are making a real difference in the communities where we operate,” American Seafoods President Inge Andreassen said in the release. “We look forward to continuing the American Seafoods Western Alaska Community Grant Program for many years to come.”
In the past, American Seafoods has given grants to organizations so they could purchase food for shelters, construct cabins that were used for educational camping trips and provide schools with the necessary equipment needed to have students grow plants, according to a past statement from American Seafoods.
Most of the grant recipients will receive between $1,000 and $7,500. Applications are due April 18.
American Seafoods is also accepting donations for the grant program. More information about applications and donations can be found at www.AmericanSeafoods.com.
American Seafoods aims to support sustainable sourcing, according to its website. It operates six vessels that fish in the Bering Sea and the North Pacific, and is the world’s largest at-sea processor of wild Alaska pollock. A representative from American Seafood could not be reached for comment.
