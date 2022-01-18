Kodiak saw record-breaking precipitation on Thursday.
The National Weather Service reported 1.61 inches of rain and snow, breaking the record set on Jan. 13, 1992, which saw 1.36 inches of precipitation that day, according to the NWS.
For Jeff Brubaker, general manager of Kodiak Lawn Care and Snow Removal, it was similar to any other rainy day in the winter. Similar, however, does not mean easy.
“We had both our trucks running nonstop all day Thursday and could have had another two,” Brubaker said.
Brubaker and his team plowed about 100 driveways Thursday, trying to get the slush out of the streets to mitigate the ice that would inevitably form overnight. On Friday and Saturday, they spent the days covering ice with sand.
“All we can do is respond to the weather,” Brubaker said. “Just know that we are doing the best we can.”
Based on data taken from 2000 to 2021, January is, on average, the second-rainiest month of the year, following December, according to the National Weather Service. There is, on average, 8.38 inches of precipitation in January. So far this month, there has been only 2.3 inches of precipitation, which is 2.21 inches less than the normal amount for this time of month.
This is yet another record in a series of them that has happened in Kodiak over the past few months. November was one of the coldest months of of the year for the island. On Dec. 26 it reached 67 degrees at the Kodiak tide gauge, which is the warmest recorded temperature in December throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service could not be reached for comment.
