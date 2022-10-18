Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

Kodiak History Museum staff from left, Audrey Lonheim, Angelika Fangonilo, Margaret Greutert and Abbey St. Clair are shown hanging out with Half Bear in the WWII exhibit in the permanent gallery.

The Kodiak History Museum and an Old Harbor artist and educator are among the 2022 award recipients from Museums Alaska.

The museum won the annual “Excellence in the Field” award from the statewide association, and June Simeonoff Pardue, who was born in Old Harbor and now lives in Sutton, Alaska, received Museums Alaska’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

