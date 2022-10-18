The Kodiak History Museum and an Old Harbor artist and educator are among the 2022 award recipients from Museums Alaska.
The museum won the annual “Excellence in the Field” award from the statewide association, and June Simeonoff Pardue, who was born in Old Harbor and now lives in Sutton, Alaska, received Museums Alaska’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Kodiak History Museum’s “Excellence in Field” shows “leadership in museums and cultural centers,” said Museums Alaska Director Dixie Clough, in a statement. “The Kodiak History Museum is leading the field in many areas and has been for several years now, especially in community engagement, access and pay equity. All of the initiatives they have implemented over the past few years show their innovative spirit in creating new solutions to difficult challenges. It’s been fun to see all the amazing news coming out of Kodiak, and we are excited to see what they do next.”
The Kodiak History Museum has been undergoing major changes and improvements — from building renovation to digitizing its collection.
“They have also created a social justice exhibition model to develop more community driven exhibitions, managed a major asphalt art project for the community, created a virtual, self-guided tour to increase access to their building and exhibits, and made a major move toward pay equity with an increase in staff wages earlier this year,” Clough added.
Old Harbor’s Simeonoff Pardue is an Alutiiq and Inupiaq Master artist. Her Alutiiq basketry, grass-woven socks and beadwork can be viewed at the Alutiiq Museum, the Alaska Native Heritage Center, the Palmer Museum of History and Art, the Alaska State Museum, the Autry National Center in Burbank and various other museums around the world.
Angie Demma with the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage describes Simeonoff Pardue as being generous in sharing her knowledge of creating artwork, including weaving, skin and gut sewing, processing fish skins, and using and experimenting with natural dyes that has lifted up many indigenous artists and makers over the decades.
“Her innovative and sometimes experimental approach to her work will reverberate for generations as she reconnects with endangered art forms and involves others in her learning process to carry it forward into the future,” Demma said. “From recreating intricate woven tassels from the Fisher collection to learning to weave nettles and experimenting with natural dyes, June’s impact will be felt for generations.”
Museums Alaska is a statewide professional association designed to strengthen museums and cultural centers and enhance public understanding of their value through training, networking, professional development opportunities, grant programs and advocacy.
