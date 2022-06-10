Thursday was my last day at the Kodiak Daily Mirror. Later this summer, I will be moving to Phoenix to pursue a master’s degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
The choice to go to grad school — and in Phoenix, of all places — was not easy. When I got my bachelor’s degree I promised myself, “No more school!” Just a few months later, I kept talking about how I wanted to do more in-depth stories and my boyfriend recommended that I look into graduate school. He brought this idea up many times after that, and I kept shutting it down. I’m pretty sure that at some point I said, “I would rather die.”
By then, it wasn’t just about the promise I made to myself. I really didn’t want to leave Kodiak.
I relented one day and started looking for programs. ASU checked all the boxes: hands-on experience, great professors, an emphasis on investigative reporting and it could be completed within two years.
I wouldn’t have applied to ASU if it weren’t for Kodiak, because I learned the importance and difficulty of local journalism here. Conversely, I don’t think ASU would have taken me if it weren’t for Kodiak. The conversations I had with administrators at the school included things like: “Why Alaska?” “What is Kodiak like?” and “Wait, how many bears are there?”
Beyond just the fascination of a seemingly strange and foreign land, the people I spoke to were interested in the things I had learned while I was here. I had to stop myself from babbling about everything I have seen and heard, and everyone I had met on the island, both through and outside of work.
I have only worked at the paper for 11 months, but in many ways it feels like I have been here a lifetime. It’s very easy to get immersed in the local politics, economy and community, especially as a reporter.
It’s hard to imagine that in a few weeks I’ll no longer take walks on Mission Beach, get tea at Fly-by, or interview the incredible and interesting people who live here. I also won’t get to spend time with the amazing people I have met on this island, including a wonderful dog named Mator. Unfortunately for me, he will be staying with his owner.
The mere thought of leaving is heartbreaking, even though I am so excited for what comes next.
