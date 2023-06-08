Kodiak is an amazing place to live. We have access to the ocean and her abundance that is the envy of people around the world.  But the world’s problems are starting to encroach upon us. One way is with the marine debris problem, and another way is by the habits we participate in as consumers.

Garbage is ending up in the oceans and on the shorelines, and the amount is growing every year. This is due to other communities with poor waste management systems, lost or abandoned fishing gear, trash washing over the sides of fishing vessels, storms blowing debris, and more.

