Kodiak is an amazing place to live. We have access to the ocean and her abundance that is the envy of people around the world. But the world’s problems are starting to encroach upon us. One way is with the marine debris problem, and another way is by the habits we participate in as consumers.
Garbage is ending up in the oceans and on the shorelines, and the amount is growing every year. This is due to other communities with poor waste management systems, lost or abandoned fishing gear, trash washing over the sides of fishing vessels, storms blowing debris, and more.
This debris is made up of all sizes and types of trash, but one type is of particular interest: PLASTIC.
The ocean starts to break down plastics into smaller pieces known as microplastics. These are insidious because they blend into the environment and are ingested by sea life. Micro and nano (microscopic particles) plastics are being found everywhere on Earth, including our own bodies.
In one NOAA article about a coastal cleanup, it was cited that nine out of 10 of the top items retrieved were plastic. The top 10 most collected items from their coastal cleanup were:
1. Individual cigarette butts (they have plastic in the filter): 1,863,838
2. Plastic beverage bottles: 1,578,834
3. Plastic bottle caps: 822,227
4. Food wrappers: 762,353
5. Plastic grocery bags: 520,900
7. Straws and stirrers: 409,087
8. Glass beverage bottles: 390,468
9. Other plastic bags: 368,655
10. Foam take-away containers: 365,584
Taking action to minimize the amount of plastic in our environment is something we can do as individuals. A first step could be to eliminate the use of plastic beverage bottles as much as possible.
Kodiak citizens buy a staggering amount of water and other drinks in plastic bottles. This is something that could be greatly reduced with a little forethought. Besides the environmental concerns, not drinking out of plastic bottles is better for your health. The water in these bottles is mostly plain tap water from the bottling source anyways. Studies are showing that plastic particles are leaching into the water over time.
Buy yourself and loved ones their own stainless steel or glass water bottle and get into the habit of taking it with you. If you lose it, buy another. No excuses! Canning jars make great water bottles, and there are lids with spouts that you can buy. Filter your own tap water if you must.
As part of the construction for the new portion of the Kodiak High School, six water bottle filling stations were installed. This trend is continuing in other Kodiak schools. And, several businesses have water coolers where people can refill their water bottles.
If you must use a single-use plastic water bottle, at least make sure you get it to Threshold for recycling. It is estimated that only one out of six bottles gets to a recycle center. The rest end up in the landfills or the ocean.
There are companies now that sell water in aluminum cans or in boxes. These will need to be recycled also, but at least they are better for your health.
Through general observation, fishing vessels purchase a high quantity of bottled water and other soft drinks bottled in plastic. If you own a fishing vessel, investigate installing a water filtration or purifying system so you can have drinking water.
In London, there is a campaign called “One Less,” and it revolves around water bottle refilling stations set up around the city (like our high school). This gives its citizens a way to participate in the solution one filled water bottle at a time. If the Kodiak community started taking refilling water bottles at home seriously, it could make a huge difference over time.
This summer is a great time to challenge yourself to bring your own water bottle. Each time you fill it up you can know that you are making a difference with this action. Repeat it like a mantra.
Terri Pruitt has lived in Kodiak for 31 years. She is passionate about keeping Kodiak beautiful and is currently serving on the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.