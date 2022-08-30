U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, may not be up for re-election this fall, but you never would have known that based on what he was saying about housing, student loan debt and abortion during an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror while he was on the island last week. 

When it comes to housing, Sullivan said the federal government could play roles to help increase housing inventory and stabilize prices by working with the Coast Guard, finding ways to free up land, and work- ing with the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to make development more cost effective.

