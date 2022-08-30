U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, may not be up for re-election this fall, but you never would have known that based on what he was saying about housing, student loan debt and abortion during an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror while he was on the island last week.
When it comes to housing, Sullivan said the federal government could play roles to help increase housing inventory and stabilize prices by working with the Coast Guard, finding ways to free up land, and work- ing with the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. to make development more cost effective.
“This is a strategic problem that is driven by the silver lining of growth and opportunity,” Sullivan said.
For Kodiak, he said the biggest areas for growth appear to be with the Coast Guard, shipyard capacity and health care.
Sullivan said he would like to see the Coast Guard have the same authority already given to the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines to enter into public-private partnerships that he says would attract home builders to invest in the market, a concept that has “really worked well” in Anchorage.
“My own view is: Why don’t we give the Coast Guard that authority?” Sullivan said. “It gives them another tool if they want to use it, or not use it. So that’s a discussion we’re having at senior levels with the Coast Guard.”
Regardless of whether the Coast Guard gets any new authority when it comes to housing, Base Kodiak is already working on plans for as many as 80 new single-family units, according to a KDM interview with Capt. Edward Hernaez, the commanding officer of Base Kodiak, earlier this summer. He hopes to start construction on those units next spring.
Separately, the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. has made a pitch to the Kodiak City Council to form a nonprofit partnership that could lead to lower housing prices by getting the municipality to lease land for home development to the nonprofit partnership so homeowners would not have to pay for the cost of land.
Sullivan said he met with members of the KEDC during his visit to Kodiak to discuss plans for such a partnership.
In addition, the state and borough both have lands they could free up for potential development, as do Alaska native corporations.
“From my perspective, there’s a template to fix [the housing crisis],” Sullivan said. And he thinks it’s a template that would work well in Kodiak, among other places.
Sullivan said he has several concerns about President Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for most people, starting with whether the move is even legal.
“A year ago, the president himself, Speaker Pelosi and others were talking about how they were getting a lot of pressure from the left wing of their party to do this,” Sullivan said. “And they were saying, ‘Hey, look, we don’t think we have the legal authority to do it.’ Now he did it.”
Sullivan said Congress has not given Biden the authority he would need to make this happen.
“What’s changed?” Sullivan asked rhetorically. “Certainly not the legality. His poll numbers have plunged. He’s trying to change the subject from horrendously high — almost 50-year-high — inflation, energy prices that are through the roof, and challenges on the disaster on the border.”
Sullivan said he supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, and had harsh words for the abortion bill recently passed by the House of Representatives.
“I think that was enormously out of touch,” Sullivan said of the legislation. “This is a very emotional issue, obviously. In my view, people of good conscience disagree on elements of it. But what the democrats put forward was very extreme. It was penalizing people who out of conscience don’t want to provide abortions. It was, in essence, abortion on demand up until the very end of the term.”
Sullivan said abortion should be a states right issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.