“I’m fortunate by misfortune,” Sophia Nielsen said while sitting comfortably in a chair, jamming the past decade of her life into an hour-long interview.
It was a lot to cover, and a life that will be showcased to the world beginning tonight on the Season 19 premiere of “Deadliest Catch,” the Discovery Channel’s hit show that documents Bering Sea fishing.
Nielsen’s story is tragic. When she was 13, her father died of a sudden heart attack the night before her eighth-grade graduation from Kodiak Middle School. Then, three years later, her mother died from ovarian cancer.
A double gut punch.
At 16, the youngest of her four half-brothers, Brett Kutyna, became her guardian. Kutyna was seven years older.
“I flew under the radar at school. I really didn’t want to be there. Life sucked,” Nielsen said. “My brother and I fought like cats and dogs all the time. I wasn’t ready for him to be my parent, and he wasn’t ready to be a parent.”
Nielsen’s life turned when she graduated from Kodiak High School in 2017 and was thrust into the family’s fishing business. Her father, Gary, had been a successful fourth-generation fisherman. If anything happened to him, he told Nielsen’s mom to sell his two vessels — the F/V Victory and F/V Alitak. She did not.
Nielsen, at the age of 18, became the owner of the boats and was operating a business while her classmates were preparing for college or searching for a career path.
“Unlike most people who start off as a greenhorn and start from the bottom and work their way up, I was already doing the bills and the paperwork,” Nielsen said.
Six years later, she is prospering as the 23-year-old captain of the Victory, a 74-foot wooden hull vessel. She sold the Alitak to focus on the Victory, an eight-decade-old boat that her father purchased in 2008.
“I like the school of hard knocks. I like blue-collar work. I like the respect that I get from the community with my boat. A lot of people know where I come from,” Nielsen said.
And now, even more people will know about Kodiak’s young female captain. She landed a role on “Deadliest Catch” when she signed up to work on the F/V Saga, owned and captained by Jake Anderson. The show’s veteran skipper met Nielsen in 2017 while tendering out of Kodiak. The two remained friends, and over the past year he begged Nielsen to work on his boat. She caved, jumping on board for the 2022 gray cod season.
Nielsen didn’t know it, but Anderson had a plan.
“I care about her, and I wanted to showcase her story to the world,” said Anderson, who lives in Anacortes, Washington. “I think that what she does, and who she is, is really fascinating. She doesn’t think she is that great, but I don’t think she understands how many people I’ve seen fail at not just crabbing but the fishing industry itself.”
Anderson could relate to Nielsen. In 2009, his 37-year-old sister died from pneumonia. A year later, his father went missing in Snohomish County in Washington state and has never been found.
Tragedy has followed Anderson, just like Nielsen.
“Meeting Sophia in 2017 and knowing what she went through, it was always nice to be around her, to talk to her, to know there is somebody out there who has been through tragedy like I have,” said Anderson, who started fishing on crab boats while living in Kodiak for two years in the mid-2000s.
Before the show’s taping, Nielsen ran the Saga — a boat once homeported in Kodiak — during the 2022 gray cod season. During the black cod season, viewers will see Nielsen doing everything from throwing hooks to being in the wheelhouse. She experienced it all.
“I was not easy on her, and neither was the crew,” Anderson said. “I wanted the public to see her. I think she is really amazing.”
Nielsen’s time on screen didn’t end when the black cod season finished. To her surprise, a camera crew followed her onto her boat during the tanner crab season, where she used the boat’s new pots for the first time — before that she rented pots.
She is undecided if she will watch any episodes.
“I am deathly afraid of being judged,” she said. “I’m really scared of scrutiny from the community. The goal of this was to get filthy rich and not to get super known, which didn’t really actually happen.”
Nielsen goes by “Bob” and said many on the show called her that. Why? Her four half-brothers’ names are Bradley, Brian Brandon and Brett. So naturally, they gave her the name “Bob.”
“I always introduce myself as Bob, so when people find me on Facebook, I’m like, ‘Oh, no. They know my real name,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen never worked on a fishing boat until her dad died. He didn’t want his little girl in that environment. She was forced to grow up fast.
Nielsen cut her teeth on a boat under the guidance of her brother, Kutyna, skipper of the Victory until she turned 18. Kutyna didn’t go fishing during the recent tanner crab season, but Nielsen ensured he got a cameo on the show.
“That was really important to me because I did everything with my brother, and I wouldn’t be here without him,” she said.
Now Nielsen can’t get off a boat. It’s what she knows, turning tragedy into triumph.
“What she has been through, and what she struggled through every day — most people give up,” Anderson said. “She still remains a great person, a hard worker and is very smart.”
