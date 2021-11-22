The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly unanimously approved a spending list related to the first allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money. The funding comes through the state to the borough from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.
The borough was deemed eligible to receive $2.52 million in two installments. The amount is carved out of a $50 million grant established by the legislature for revenue recovery and specific projects.
Overall, ARPA provided $130 billion nationwide in local funding split between cities and borough/county level governments.
According to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad, the money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
ARPA funding is designed to replace lost revenue and to be spent on specific projects, such as infrastructure, water and wastewater systems and high speed broadband internet. It can also be spent on COVID expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID, including assistance to small businesses, households and hard-hit industries, and economic recovery and premium pay for essential workers.
The borough’s allocation was based on lost revenue through last Dec. 31. The borough lost $7.44 million over an 18-month period, or 18.8% of its revenue, from a variety of sources including not receiving $5 million in school bond debt reimbursement from the state in Fiscal Year 2021.
Conrad proposed spending money on infrastructure projects, tourism and revenue recovery. Recommended expenditures include:
• $500,000 to replace lost revenues.
• $300,000 to design and plan upgrades for the Kodiak Island hospital complex.
• $100,000 to forward fund two years of the tourism-related budget.
• $100,000 to evaluate Chiniak School’s well system and potentially replace it.
• $150,000 for improvements to the landfill’s stormwater infiltration system.
• $100,000 to bring design drawings for Peterson Elementary’s roof and HVAC system to 95%.
“This list is a case of the staff being proactive and providing the assembly with a list where we believe it should be utilized,” Conrad said. “It wasn’t the list I wanted to give you, but it’s the list that I thought is best for the community.”
Assembly Member Scott Arndt recommended tabling spending the APRA funds pending the Biden administration’s recommended changes to how ARPA funding can be spent.
“We don’t have all of the rules right now on what this money is allowed for,” Arndt said.
Arndt also suggested conducting public hearings on how the money can be spent.
“It should not be just a resolution that doesn’t allow the public to testify on this,” Arndt said. “There is nowhere near the rush as there was with CARES Act funding.”
Arndt added the borough “is moving too quickly” and should approach the ARPA funds as an overall two-phase process, and have a plan in place for when the borough receives its second disbursement. He said the borough should also see how ARPA funding could be paired with potential funding that could come from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package the president signed last Monday.
Assembly Member James Turner asked whether the $100,000 for tourism had to be allocated specifically to the borough’s tourism fund, or if could be applied to lost revenue recovery.
Conrad said that it could be applied to the revenue recovery, but said the remaining tourism funds are insufficient to fund next fiscal year’s tourism efforts.
“Since ARPA funds are one-time money, if you fund tourism at this level for two years … you would actually be saving money in the long run,” Conrad said.
Assembly Member Geoff Smith asked whether any stipulations existed for placing $500,000 to replace lost revenue.
Conrad said ARPA’s current guidelines allow funds to replace certain types of revenue, but restricts certain expenditures.
“You cannot use it for school bond debt or for interest payments,” Conrad said. “It can’t just be placed in the general fund and then have it transferred. This would be to replace lost fish severance tax revenue or another regular revenue source.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said the idea was to spend money on shovel-ready projects and free up regular funds for other projects. Shovel-ready projects, he said, could also leverage future funding from state and federal sources.
Conrad said this winter would be the appropriate time to work on some of the design projects in his recommended list “when you are not able to do construction.”
“This is the time to do all the designing and planning so that we can get closer to that goal of a shovel-ready project,” Conrad said, adding his list was just a suggestion.
Assembly Member Joe Delgado supported moving forward with spending the ARPA funding, adding while public input would be nice in some scenarios, guidelines are in place on how the money can be spent “that the public isn’t going to be aware of when they make suggestions.”
“The assembly was put here to do a job so the public wouldn’t have to, and I think this is part of the job,” Delgado said.
Assembly Member Scott Smiley said the current list was solid, but advised the second round of funding should involve more public input.
“We’ve got the ‘bad’ items out of the way with this list; with the next one we go for some better items and leave it open,” Smiley said. “I’ve already been lobbied to support a bunch of stuff that isn’t the borough’s responsibility necessarily.”
Assembly Member Jared Griffin said he could see validity to both waiting or moving forward. However, he said infrastructure appears to be the theme of the assembly’s current priority list, and projects and deferred maintenance have piled up.
