An updated waterfront master plan went before the Kodiak City Council during last Thursday’s work session, and several council members said they didn’t think it adequately represented the needs of St. Herman Harbor.
“I’m a little puzzled why the short-term goals aren’t essentially dock one, dock two, St. Herman Harbor’s replacement...,” Council Member Terry Haines said at the meeting. “I don’t think that [what is here] well describes our needs at St. Herman Harbor.”
Added Council member John Whiddon: “I agree with Terry, and … maybe to solve that problem you could look at the executive summary. Because it’s just a three-page document, and [you could] just re-tool that a little bit.”
The city of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough are seeking state and federal funding to overhaul the harbor. The total request for what is anticipated to be a multi-phase project is $56 million, with $16 million requested for the first two phases and $40 million requested for the last two phases of the plan.
And that makes the structure of the updated master plan document, which totals nearly 300 pages, even more critical, said City Mayor Pat Branson.
Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke said strengthening the master plan’s executive summary was a good idea.
“I can’t express strongly enough that we are focused on the immediate needs of the harbor and the infrastructure and the repairs...,” Bahnke said at the meeting.
St. Herman Harbor lost seven floats during Kodiak’s recent windstorm. But the float system already had been losing one dock a year to age and the elements, and reports indicate that many parts of the facility are in “very poor condition.” The loss of the seven floats in one weather event was the most St. Herman is known to have lost at one time.
Alaska-based RESPEC was hired to develop project engineering, economic feasibility, conceptual plans, and related professional services to update the 2010 Waterfront Master Plan.
“Due to our public engagement efforts, I think that we feel there’s something in this plan for everybody,” Bahnke said at the meeting. “It does truly reflect the desires of the community and the harbor users.”
The plan was developed with ideas and concerns from the community, utilizing public input, interviews with stakeholders, surveys and websites. The plan focuses on supporting the fishing industry, improving pedestrian infrastructure, promoting business vitality and improving public spaces.
The most critical issues presented in the plan were harbor electrical systems, dock pilings, pier space at St. Herman Harbor and developing the breakwaters at St. Herman Harbor and St. Paul Harbor. At the current rate of expansion, Kodiak will be out of pier space by 2026, Harbormaster Dave Johnson said at the meeting.
“Saint Herman Harbor’s rebuild has to be the one and only priority in my opinion,” Johnson said. “Everything else should be on the back burner [until] that’s done.”
The City Council recommended changes to the master plan’s executive summary to emphasize that need.
The plan identifies St. Herman and St. Paul Harbor as having the most urgent needs, with potential risk to human life and having high investment costs and critical stakeholders.
The public expressed desires to have more access to the water and more open spaces across the waterfront, according to the plan. In addition, the plan recommends improving pedestrian connectivity and the ability to improve the areas and culture scene as desired by the public.
“The recommendations that came from that were done knowing that Kodiak has a working waterfront that exists for our commercial fishing industry,” Johnson said. “When you dig into the document, you’ll see that concept is present in every recommendation.”
Other studies would need to be done to be able to further develop Kodiak’s waterfront. The work session also presented a draft request to the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers for a study to be done to investigate homeporting an upcoming Coast Guard icebreaker.
“There’s only so much you can do in a master plan, and a lot of potential future studies would be needed to kind of dig into the weeds on some of these things,” RESPEC Principal Planner Patrick Cotter said during the meeting.
