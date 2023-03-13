St. Herman Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror 

St. Herman Harbor.

An updated waterfront master plan went before the Kodiak City Council during last Thursday’s work session, and several council members said they didn’t think it adequately represented the needs of St. Herman Harbor.

“I’m a little puzzled why the short-term goals aren’t essentially dock one, dock two, St. Herman Harbor’s replacement...,” Council Member Terry Haines said at the meeting. “I don’t think that [what is here] well describes our needs at St. Herman Harbor.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.