The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has unanimously appointed two members to the Borough Parks and Recreation Committee.
Community member Tracy Chandler was named for a vacant seat set to expire Dec. 31, 2025; and community member Travis Cooper was appointed for a vacant seat set to expire Dec. 31, 2024.
For more than 2 1⁄2 years, the Parks and Recreation Committee has had only three members, which was not enough to hold a quorum. The borough’s committee needs at least four voting members for a quorum, and is meant to have seven voting members. There are still two empty seats.
“I have wanted to serve on this, but have not had the time,” Chandler wrote in her application. “While I do have interest in the Baranof project, I am more interested in the other activities that Kodiak is offering kids, such as feeder programs for sports.”
Cooper, in his application, said: “I am interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Committee for both personal and professional reasons. I believe great communities have access to great outdoor recreation. Through my position as executive director of Island Trails Network, I am aware of and can advocate from an economic and public health perspective.
“I believe I can provide thoughtful input on local decisions to continue making our community great for my family and neighbors. I am also concerned that there are four vacant seats on this committee.”
With little advocacy for parks and recreation in the borough, the Assembly has looked at pulling funds from the Borough’s Parks and Recreation budget for the next fiscal year, highlighted by Assembly member Larry LeDoux’s comments during the Assembly’s April 27 work session.
A smaller budget could mean a decrease in service to areas such as White Sands Beach, Termination Point hiking trails, ball fields and other borough-managed parks areas.
The next Borough Parks and Recreation Committee is not yet scheduled but will be in late June or early July, according to discussion during the appointment.
The Kodiak Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which reports to the City Council, had its empty seats filled during the May 11 City Council meeting, with several members joining to advocate for the Baranof Park Playground. Playground equipment from the Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground was removed to make more space available for the Baranof Park expansion and the city’s replacement fire station.
