The U.S. Coast Guard says there is a launch designation at Pacific Spaceport Complex — Alaska in Kodiak from March 13 through March 15 at 7:22 a.m. to 8:22 a.m. each day. The designation is for an upcoming flight for Astra Space Inc.’s Rocket 3, according to Next Spaceflight. The company declined to comment.
Astra’s last attempted rocket launch took place at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 10. The rocket failed to reach orbit due to electrical issues, Astra announced in a press release.
Separately, RM Law Group has filed a class action lawsuit against Astra, according to a press release from the law firm. Several of Astra’s investors have accused the aerospace company of overstating its capabilities, the press release stated.
On Monday, the Law Offices of Vincent Wong filed a class action lawsuit that is eligible for people who bought Astra stock between Feb. 2, 2021, and Dec. 29, 2021.
