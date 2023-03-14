For the fourth straight year, the Kodiak Crab Festival will go on without amusement-type rides.
Neither Golden Wheel Amusements nor A1 Midway will be able to attend, according to a statement from the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors Kodiak’s biggest annual festival.
“The Alaska Marine Highway System announced last week that the M/V Kennicott will be out of service this summer, and Kodiak will have limited service of the M/V Tustumena to compensate for the missing vessel,” said Jena Lowmaster, the chamber’s executive director.
“Unfortunately, Golden Wheel Amusements has booked an event the same weekend as Crab Fest, and A1 Midway will not be able to attend due to the limited schedule,” Lowmaster said. “The chamber has exhausted all other options to get the rides here but, unfortunately, it is out of our control.”
The 65th annual Crab Fest, scheduled for May 25-29, will be highlighted by its annual parade, and still will feature a wide variety of entertainment options, food and other vendors, and friendly competitions for all ages, among other things.
In recent years, Crab Fest has proven itself to be bigger than any one thing.
In 2020, for instance, Crab Fest had to be rescheduled for mid-August and was a hybrid of online and in-person events because of the COVID pandemic, the first time since 1964 that the event was held that late in the year.
In 2021, Crab Fest returned to its May slot on the local calendar, but rides did not.
There have been other gaps in time when amusement-style rides were not a part of the festival.
Golden Wheel was absent from the 2014 and 2015 Crab Fests, according to KDM reporting. Ferry delays have also caused interruptions for other vendors over the years.
Lowmaster said she continues to encourage Kodiak residents to tell the state Department of Transportation how important reliable ferry transportation is to Kodiak.
“The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce advocates every year for reliable service during our festival,” Lowmaster said. “But with an aging ferry and unpredictable schedules, we continue to experience difficulties. We ask the community to please reach out to the Alaska Marine Highway System at (800) 642-0066 or via email at dot.amhs.customer@alaska.gov to let them know the importance of the Kodiak Crab Festival to the Kodiak community so that we can ensure more reliable ferry service in the future.”
