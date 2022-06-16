There was reservation when Braedyn Thomas introduced his community project idea — a food pantry at Kodiak High School — to his Boy Scouts of America troop.
“We were taken back a bit because the logistics were a little nightmarish,” said Brad Hansen, the scoutmaster for Kodiak Troop 626.
Questions swirled, mainly about how the food bank would be sustainable for years to come.
Thomas silenced the crowd. He secured donations from the community and funding from local organizations. The Bear Pantry opened during the school year and was a hit.
“They (community members) were behind it and in love with the idea just as much as he was,” Hansen said. “He was able to garner their support to help make this be something that is available to students for a long time.”
By completing the project, Thomas joined an elite group — Eagle Scout. Only 4% of Boy Scouts of America scouts have earned the highest ranking of Eagle since the organization’s inception in 1911.
It’s not a gimme, but the Kodiak troop makes it look easy. Two other Kodiak scouts — Connor Burnside and John Stephen Powers — earned their Eagle rankings in 2021. Another one will be joining the group in the coming months, Hansen said.
Thomas had to work feverishly to snag his Eagle ranking.
He started his climb up the ranks in Texas, but when his mom landed a job as a teacher in the Yukon-Koyukuk School District, his ascent stopped as the remote Alaska villages he lived in didn’t have Boy Scouts.
He was stoked when his mom got a teaching gig with the Kodiak Island Borough School District and was even more excited when he found out the island had a troop. He resumed his goal of achieving the 21 merit badges it takes to qualify for Eagle Scout. By January of this year, he embarked on his community project — the final phase of the journey.
Thomas’ idea of creating a pantry at Kodiak High School stemmed from his volunteering at the Salvation Army Food Bank.
“I was wanting to achieve the thought that people could rely on the school to get some of the things they were not able to get at home,” Thomas said. “I wanted people to be able to not have to wonder if they were going to have dinner that night.”
The logistics were the most challenging part as he navigated the policies of the Kodiak Island Borough School District and worked with many people within the district.
“He was determined to make it happen,” said his mother, Alicia Schuh.
The pantry was set up on the high school’s second floor and stocked with snacks, canned food, beverages and hygiene products. It was open for all students and will open back up when school resumes in August.
“What motivates him is helping people,” Hansen said. “He really, really finds joy in lifting other people up and helping people who don’t have the advantages that he has.”
Thomas said that Boy Scouts taught him how to be a leader. Hansen concurred.
“He has a presence that when he is there, people are paying attention. He is able to command the group, and that didn’t happen easily. He used to be quite quiet,” Hansen said. “I’ve been able to see him grow this skill of being able to walk into a room and command it.”
His mom also agreed.
“He has learned leadership skills that I don’t think any other program would have offered him,” Schuh said. “Sometimes it is hard for adults to direct kids, and for him to take on that responsibility and be the pillar that the kids needed was really nice to see. He has definitely grown.” Thomas recently graduated from Kodiak High School and plans to attend the University of Alaska Anchorage to pursue a degree in music with a minor in education. His goal is to become a music teacher.
Thomas would like to see the troop in Kodiak grow. Hansen said there are currently eight scouts in the program.
“It teaches independence and skills that you don’t learn in school anymore,” Thomas said. “It teaches skills in the outdoors and indoors and skills on how to cook and keep safe.
“It teaches a lot of things that some parents don’t have time to teach because they work a lot, and they may just not think about teaching,” he added. “I would really like it if people considered putting their kids in it.”
