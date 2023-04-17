A presentation by the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. at last Thursday’s City Council meeting was designed to answer questions and generate support for a plan to bring more affordable housing to Kodiak.
The plan, as proposed by the KEDC, is to create a nonprofit land trust that would help control the cost of land and utilities associated with any new construction.
What KEDC is proposing, according to board member Greg Zadina in his presentation to the City Council, is the creation of a public-private partnership with the city and various builders. And it starts with a land trust.
A community land trust allows a developer or homeowner to own a building while a trust holds the land it occupies. KEDC is looking to produce 18 duplexes, or 36 units of housing, in the local community.
“This model has been successfully used by a few Alaskan communities, employing a public/private partnership between the municipality and the developing agency,” City Council member and KEDC President John Whiddon said in previous KDM reporting. “I fully support further exploration of the land trust model as one avenue to close the gap in the housing shortage.”
KEDC is requesting $150,000 per year from the city of Kodiak to help cover costs associated with creating the trust, which would include the cost of staff, operations and travel or events. The city would pay a smaller amount after three years until KEDC has become more sustainable.
KEDC has already completed the first phase of the community land trust concept by creating a feasibility assessment and business plan. The second phase would include leasing property from the city of Kodiak for new housing. KEDC has identified several locations where affordable housing could be located. Those sites include Selief Lane, Near Island and Larch Street. Each area includes its own set of difficulties, but the preferred location for the duplexes would be Selief Lane.
KEDC is also seeking to appoint an ex-officio City Council member to the KEDC board of directors, create agreed-upon deliverables, and gain city of Kodiak support for the Kodiak Island Community Land Trust, according to Zadina’s presentation.
The issue of the island’s housing shortage was brought into focus with a KEDC-commissioned survey of more than 200 Kodiak residents last year. The results show Kodiak is currently facing a problem known as the “missing middle.”
Eighty percent of the KEDC survey respondents said land and utility costs are a major barrier to housing development, and two-thirds of the respondents supported exploring public-private partnerships for housing development.
Kodiak has adequate low-income housing, and multimillion-dollar homes are available, according to the KEDC. It’s the housing in the middle that’s missing.
The “middle” describes middle-income housing types such as duplexes, courtyard apartments, row houses or live-work buildings that were common in the pre-WWII U.S. but have since become uncommon or “missing.” These types of homes largely supported young adults, growing families and public servants such as nurses or teachers.
“This problem is not unique to Kodiak...,” Whiddon has previously told the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “The need for affordable housing was also reiterated by both Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. The city must play a key role in helping to resolve the lack of affordable housing issue that is dramatically impacting organizations and employers in our community. Lack of affordable housing is preventing employers such as the school district, KANA, Providence and many others from filling key positions in both the public and private sectors.”
The goal of the trust would be to make middle-income, professional housing more affordable.
The concept of a community land trusts generally works like this: A governmental entity leases a parcel of land to the trust, which in turn offers lots to individual builders, which secure their own financing and build within design, development and sales covenants.
Homeowners would own their building, but the trust would hold the lease on the land. Individuals would be responsible for municipal sales tax and service area levees, and profits from sale of homes in the development would be limited.
Having the trust assume property and utility costs knocks thousands off the price of construction, and the trusts’ long-term lease makes banks more willing to make construction loans. It’s a model that has worked around the country. There are 300 such developments in the Lower 48, and similar partnerships exist in Sitka, Juneau and Anchorage.
No action was taken at Thursday’s work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.