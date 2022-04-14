Thunder Mountain’s bats didn’t cool off in the second game of a four-game series against Kodiak.
The Falcons smashed two home runs in 10-1 five-inning nonconference softball win Thursday at East Addition Park.
Jack Lovejoy belted her second home run in as many days, while Sydney Strong joined the party by crushing a blast that sailed over the left-field fence and Zentner Street.
Strong ended up driving in four on three hits to lead Thunder Mountain to its second straight win over Kodiak. Jenna Dobson and Riley Harp each had two hits.
Harp was dominant from inside the circle, striking out nine and issuing only one walk in five innings. She gave up four hits — three to Kodiak leadoff hitter Ashlyn Bolen. Carlie Lee had the Bears’ other hit and scored the only run in the third inning.
Shanoah Spear was tagged for seven runs on six hits in two innings. Danica Howell allowed three runs on four hits in two innings.
Kodiak (12-4) and Thunder Mountain play again at 11 a.m. today at Baranof Field. The series finale is Saturday at noon at Baranof.
