Robert Cook, 48, of Kodiak was found guilty Thursday on a felony charge related to meth, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
Cook faced two felony charges for misconduct involving controlled substances with intent to manufacture or deliver. He was found not guilty on a charge relating to fentanyl.
The defendant’s lawyer, public defender Nicholas Defreitas, tried to make the case that there was insufficient evidence tying Cook to the drugs in question.
During the trial, which started Monday in Kodiak, Cook took the stand in his own defense and admitted to using meth as often as every day. But he said the largest quantity of drugs on the premises was not his. Cook only claimed ownership of a baggie of methamphetamines discovered in his backpack.
A total of 385 fentanyl pills were discovered in a package addressed to the residence where he rented a room, but the package containing them was located across from a bedroom where Cook kept his personal items, according to statements made during the trial. The meth, by contrast, was discovered in the bedroom.
Drug paraphernalia, including needles, scales, thousands of dollars worth of cash, and chemicals, was also located in the bedroom, according to trial testimony.
During his testimony, Cook said the bedroom was not his. The meth and its paraphernalia were found in the bedroom’s closet, furniture drawers, and in totes like the ones Cook claims to own, according to trial testimony.
“He told [law enforcement], ‘It was my bedroom.’ He didn’t deny that,” prosecutor Lindsay Ingaldson said during her closing comments. “But then when pressed, when asked about what all the stuff in his bedroom was, suddenly it’s not [his] room.”
The defense addressed the package located across from the room in question.
“There is nothing showing that Mr. Cook had any connection or possession over that package, that box, when law enforcement entered,” Defreitas said during his closing comments.
The text messages taken from Cook’s phone were also presented as evidence.
“Those text messages [are] pretty strong evidence that he intended to sell those fentanyl pills that were coming to his house,” Ingaldson said.
The text messages also come from other known local drug users…, who all make requests of Cook asking for “Blues” (fentanyl) and “Fast” (amphetamines). The prosecution also argued that the amount of meth that Cook admitted was his own could also be considered a distribution amount.
But the evidence did not show Cook responding to those messages requesting drugs from him. And the defense argued that the texts did not tie Cook to the drugs.
Last August, members of the Kodiak Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service discovered a distribution quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine during a law enforcement raid of the place where Cook was staying.
The drugs found during the raid included 385 fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of meth. The volume of drugs had a street value in Kodiak of more than $130,000, according to law enforcement testimony.
No arrests were made at the time of the drug bust, but Cook was in the house, according to his testimony. Cook rents a portion of the house for use when he is not aboard a fishing vessel for work, according to his testimony. His rent includes only a shower, a freezer, storage space, and a couch to sleep on, according to Cook’s testimony.
Cook was arrested after the Kodiak Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit finished its investigation.
