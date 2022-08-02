The state elections have garnered a lot of interest, and rightfully so, but don’t forget about the local elections. 

Monday marked the first day for Kodiak residents to file their candidacy for the municipal elections. Candidates have until Aug. 15 to file their declaration of candidacy packets to the Kodiak Island Borough or City of Kodiak clerk’s offices. Packets can also be picked up there.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.