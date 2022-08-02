The state elections have garnered a lot of interest, and rightfully so, but don’t forget about the local elections.
Monday marked the first day for Kodiak residents to file their candidacy for the municipal elections. Candidates have until Aug. 15 to file their declaration of candidacy packets to the Kodiak Island Borough or City of Kodiak clerk’s offices. Packets can also be picked up there.
The municipal elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4.
There are 13 seats and a mayor position to be filled within the borough.
The assembly will have two three-year seats on the ballot this year and one one-year seat. The terms of assembly members Scott Ardnt, Joseph Delgado and Jared Griffin expire this year.
Borough residents will also elect a mayor as Bill Robert’s three-year term expires this year.
There will be one opportunity for a three-year seat on the KIB School District Board of Education. The seat of board member Julie Cain Hill will be on the ballot.
Several borough board three-year seats will also be on the ballot:
• Two seats for the Bay View Road Service Area
• One seat for the Fire Protection Service Area
• Two seats for the Monashka Bay Road Service Area
• Two seats for the Service Area No. 1 Board and two seats for the Womens Bay Service Area Board
Candidates for Mayor, Assembly and school board must be qualified voters of the borough and residents of the borough for one year at the time of filing. A school district employee may seek election to the school board but must resign their position with the district if elected. Candidates for service area boards must be qualified voters of the borough and residents of the service area for at least 30 days immediately preceding filing for office.
The city ballot will contain the seats of council members Charles Davidson and John Whiddon. Councilors are three-year seats.
All candidates must be a resident of the City for one-year, be 21 years old and a qualified registered voter.
