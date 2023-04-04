More than 200 people attended the reopening of the Kodiak Island Sportsman Association’s indoor shooting range Saturday.
According to KISA President Patrick Anderson, the range — located by theVeterans of Foreign Wars building on Monashka Bay Road — had been close close to five years because of a problem with the air filter system. Anderson said after $20,000 of repairs, the system “is better than it has ever been.”
Anderson said it is nice to have the indoor range open again because it gives town shooters a closer option to hone their skills. The association also operates the Salonie Outdoor Range.
Marksmen can shoot up to .45 caliber in the indoor range, which is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.
“We want to get people excited and get them out here shooting again,” Anderson said. “We are going to do some really cool events this year.”
