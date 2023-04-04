Range

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

More than 200 people attended the reopening of the Kodiak Island Sportsman Association’s indoor shooting range Saturday. 

According to KISA President Patrick Anderson, the range — located by theVeterans of Foreign Wars building on Monashka Bay Road — had been close close to five years because of a problem with the air filter system. Anderson said after $20,000 of repairs, the system “is better than it has ever been.”

