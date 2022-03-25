Even though spring has started on the calendar year, the weather has yet to catch up. The days since Sunday — the spring equinox — have been marred with freezing temperatures and heavy precipitation.
There has been 6.80 inches of precipitation this month, much of it snow, as of Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. This is 3 inches more than the average amount of participation in the month of March from 2011 to 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
This is not surprising, because March is a “wildcard” in weather and temperature, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Eddie Zingone. This is the time period where the Arctic air to the north that has been getting colder throughout the winter meets the warm air from the south, which can cause so many different weather patterns, he said.
“One thing I love about forecasting for Kodiak is Kodiak, especially in March, can get almost anything,” he said.
The amount of precipitation in Kodiak can fluctuate significantly in March. The collision of cold, northern air and warm, southern air can cause intense bouts of participation, Zingone said. However, that does not always happen.
In 2020, the total participation for March was 1.94 inches. In 2019, it was 0.19 inches, according to the weather service. In 2018, there was a total of 7 inches in precipitation.
“Really, throughout the winter, Kodiak is just right there, right at the point where you’re getting this whole huge mix of weather,” Zingone said. “It really is a common experience in March.”
The tumultuous weather may continue. The National Weather Service forecasts more rain and snow throughout the weekend as of Thursday.
Warm weather is coming, Zingone said.
Anyone who was walking outside during the brief periods of clear skies may have felt warmed by the sun, Zingone said. This is not always the case in winter, but since the cold air dissipates, this change will occur, he said.
“Right now, we’re just slowly, slowly, slowly warming up from winter to summer,” he said.
