The state legislative session started today and politicians in Juneau have hit the ground running.
“It’s going to be fast and furious, because ... people want to get out in a timely fashion,” Speaker of the House Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said. “It was very frustrating to have four special sessions [last year] and get nothing done during them.”
Everyone wants to finish things as quickly as possible to prepare for elections, Stutes said.
There is a lot of ground to cover before they can reach that point, and the regular legislative session lasts only 121 days.
The budget is the first thing on everybody’s mind, according to Stutes. Every year, the House, Senate and Gov. Mike Dunleavy have to agree on the next fiscal year’s budget, which has proven to be an increasingly difficult task. There were four special sessions called after the regular legislative session ended in 2021, for example, extending the legislative period by almost six months.
Dunleavy proposed a budget for next year, which has evoked a mixed response from Stutes. She is happy that he suggested 100% school bond debt reimbursement and plans to build a replacement vessel for the M/V Tustumena but said she is disappointed in some of his other proposals.
When Dunleavy and Stutes came to Kodiak last month to announce the replacement vessel, Dunleavy implied that he would set money aside to help the City of Kodiak build a new fire hall during a conversation between the two of them and City Mayor Pat Branson, according to Stutes. That did not make it in his proposal.
Stutes is also concerned about the amount of money the state is putting toward the Alaska Marine Highway System. For the upcoming fiscal year, Dunleavy proposed increasing funding for the Alaska Marine HIghway System using mostly money from federal aid.
The state has been consistently cutting back funding to the Alaska Marine Highway System for years. In April 2021, a decision was made to forward-fund the AMHS for 18 months using money from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The forward-funding helped stabilize the marine highway’s operations, but did not solve the problem of dramatic staffing shortages.
“The problem with that is when the federal dollars run out, there will be no funding for the Alaska Marine Highway System,” Stutes said. “We can’t allow that to happen.”
When asked about how the Alaska Marine Highway System could be sustainably run after the federal funding ran dry, Dunleavy said that the state would return to funding it, with supplemental money from ticket sales and any federal money that could be directed to it. He did not say how much money he would be willing to put forward to funding the Marine Highway System at that point. Dunleavy could not be reached for follow-up questions on the subject.
There were other things on Dunleavy’s mind at the press conference on Tuesday. On top of the budget, he spoke about the importance of preparing people for the ranked-voting system that will be used in the next round of elections, balancing the Permanent Fund Dividend and passing laws to search for and protect missing people.
Sen. Gary Stevens could not be reached for comment.
