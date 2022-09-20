Fishing

Courtesy of JAIROM BARNETT

The seiner Family Pride fishes for salmon near Kodiak.

The field is set for the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s fisheries debates, scheduled for Oct. 3 and 4 at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.

On Oct. 3, Democratic gubernatorial candidates BIll Walker and Les Gara will answer questions in front of a live debate audience, starting at 7 p.m. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has indicated that he will not be able to attend the debate due to a scheduling conflict.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.