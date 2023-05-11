The city of Kodiak would go into Fiscal Year 2024 with a surplus of more than $1.6 million if its proposed operating budget is approved as presented at Monday’s meeting.

The city’s 2024 general fund budget already had a surplus of $844,000. And a change to the city’s health care plan — from Aetna to Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield — effective June 1 will save an additional $800,000 to $1 million, according to City Manager Mike Tvenge, during this week’s work session.

