The city of Kodiak would go into Fiscal Year 2024 with a surplus of more than $1.6 million if its proposed operating budget is approved as presented at Monday’s meeting.
The city’s 2024 general fund budget already had a surplus of $844,000. And a change to the city’s health care plan — from Aetna to Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield — effective June 1 will save an additional $800,000 to $1 million, according to City Manager Mike Tvenge, during this week’s work session.
With both of those changes and some other items, the total excess funds could be as high as $2.2 million next year.
The city’s general fund budget request for FY24 is currently $23.4 million, a drop of $3.9 million from the current budget.
Much of the calculated excess is because of a large number of vacancies in city positions, according to Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke.
“What’s important is that it is very easy from the public perspective to say, ‘You’re overtaxing us,’ ” council member John Whiddon said. “So, I think it’s helpful to have that information [made public as] the reason there was an excess in the general fund is because there were vacancies that weren’t filled that need to be filled.”
And then there’s the issue of housing for middle-income earners.
“I think it’s about time the city starts thinking about investing in duplexes or housing for our professional people to drag them in, to pull them into this town,” council member Richard Walker said during the meeting. “Otherwise, it’s going to keep going on the way it is. We have the land, we have the money to do this, and I think we just need to buckle down and start doing that.”
City Mayor Pat Branson pointed to the city’s proposed partnership with Kodiak Economic Development Corp. for a community land trust as one tangible thing that’s in the works.
A community land trust, if approved, could allow a developer or homeowner to own a building while the non-profit trust owns the land where the house or houses are built. As proposed, KEDC is looking to produce 18 duplexes, or 36 units of housing, in the local community, according to past presentations on the topic it has made to the City Council.
Separately, KEDC has requested $150,000 per year for the next three years from the city of Kodiak to help cover costs associated with creating the trust, which would include the cost of staff, operations and travel or events. The city has budgeted for the increase at the council’s direction, according to Bahnke.
Enterprise funds, which cover city services, and the capital budget, which covers the city’s capital projects, are scheduled for council discussion on May 22.
