A mild earthquake near Old Harbor Monday night rattled residents from Kodiak Island to the Kenai Peninsula.
According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude 5.4 quake struck at 8:35 p.m. and was centered 22.1 miles southeast of Old Harbor with a depth of 5.717 miles. No tsunami was produced from Monday night’s rattler, but it did send folks to post on social media.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, 107 people had reported feeling the earthquake on earthquake.usgs.gov. People checked in from Pasagshak to Monashka Bay, and from Akhiok to Homer on the Kenai Peninsula.
One person on Thorsheim felt it, while another did not. The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.8, then was downgraded.
“That was the strongest 5.8 I’ve ever experienced,” a Kodiak resident wrote on Facebook.
A resident of Old Harbor gave this report of the quake.
“Here in Old Harbor we (are) so used to wind, we thought (the) wind was picking up at first, then started shaking. Been a while since we had a good shake like that.”
Others thought the 5 seconds of shaking came from a bear on a porch or a dog.
“I thought my dog was scratching herself under my daughter’s bed, but my dog was nowhere to be found,” a Facebook poster wrote.
