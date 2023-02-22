A mild earthquake near Old Harbor Monday night rattled residents from Kodiak Island to the Kenai Peninsula. 

According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude 5.4 quake struck at 8:35 p.m. and was centered 22.1 miles southeast of Old Harbor with a depth of 5.717 miles. No tsunami was produced from Monday night’s rattler, but it did send folks to post on social media.

