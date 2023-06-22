In response to Darren Byler’s multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the city of Kodiak and a list of defendants related to the sinking of the P/V Wild Alaskan, the city of Kodiak and various elected officials and current and previous employees collectively filed a motion on June 15 seeking to dismiss the litigation.
The defendants’ motion states, in part, that Byler should have to produce “sufficient factual matter, accepted as true” so that the case is deemed reasonable or probable for it to continue.
Specifically, the defendants state that Oil Spill Response Vessels LLC, which was the actual owner of the vessel, is unable to sue because it is no longer in business, and it needs to be represented by an attorney. Defendants claim that Byler is unable to represent the company since he is not an attorney. Byler is listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit because he held a mortgage against the vessel. He is representing both himself and Oil Spill Response Vessels.
Defendants go on to claim that Byler’s legal complaint was time sensitive and filed late, more than three years past the statute of limitations, according to court documents.
Defendants also allege that Byler’s claim doesn’t provide a statement for relief to be given, and it did not show that the defendants violated Byler’s civil rights or caused Byler injury. In addition, defendants allege that Byler’s claim does not provide traceable injury from any of their actions, among other things.
Governmental officials receive some amount of protection from liabilities associated when acting as officials. However, immunity can be overcome by proving that a violation of constitutional or federal rights occurred and that the official or officials understood that they were violating
Defendants represented in the motion to dismiss state in court documents that Byler’s status as a “secured party” does not give him the right to recover based on the facts alleged. In addition, those court documents state that “all of the claims asserted in the complaint are untimely and should be dismissed with prejudice. Some city defendants enjoy absolute immunity. The remaining individual city defendants are entitled to qualified immunity. The complaint should be dismissed with prejudice.”
Byler, in a Friday post on his Facebook page Sinking of the Wild Alaskan, stated: “It will take me at least 10 days to research and provide federal statutes and case law to prove to the judge that this motion is nothing more than a desperate Hail Mary attempt to further deceive the federal court system.”
A TORTUOUS JOURNEY
It has taken both parties nearly a decade to get to this point in time.
In the summer of 2014, Darren Byler and his wife, Kimberly Riedel-Byler, converted their 110-foot crabbing vessel named “Wild Alaskan” into an adult entertainment club.
By December of that year, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board revoked the Wild Alaskan’s liquor license, according to Byler and numerous news accounts. And, the following year, Byler was found guilty of illegally dumping raw sewage and making false statements, according to court records.
Fast forward a couple of years, and the city of Kodiak impounded the Wild Alaskan on Dec. 21, 2017. The vessel was sunk 75 miles off the coast of Kodiak at the city’s direction on July 7, 2021.
Between those dates, Byler claims that he had two parties that were willing to purchase the Wild Alaskan, but the city allegedly prevented those transactions from occurring. An official familiar with the case disputed Byler’s claims.
PREPARING HIS RESPONSE
On Wednesday, Byler sent the Kodiak Daily Mirror what he described as a draft of what his response will be to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit. (He told KDM he plans on filing the response this week.)
In it, Byler will make the claim that “injury to personal property” provides a six-year statute of limitations. And “fraud claims” allow for a 10-year window for claims to be filed.
In his draft response, Byler’s documents also state that he should be allowed to bring suit because when a corporation is dissolved the remaining assets are “distributed back to its shareholders.”
Byler’s draft document also states that the harbormaster “may not sell or otherwise dispose of the vessel until either the court affirms the decision or the time for appeal expires.”
Byler’s draft document also includes an amended motion for additional claims, alleging “theft and destruction of property while violating state and federal laws.”
Byler’s draft document also states that the plaintiffs’ motion does not address allegations of defaming his character which, he says in the draft, “has caused significant damage to my reputation and emotional distress.”
In court documents, the defendants did say that governmental officials receive some amount of protection from liabilities associated when acting as officials. However, immunity can be overcome by proving that a violation of constitutional or federal right was violated and that the official understood that they were violating that right.
Individually, the defendants reached by KDM have declined comment, instead referring questions to Kodiak city attorney Charles Cacciola.
In a previous email to KDM, Cacciola said: “The defendants will not be responding to specific allegations asserted by the plaintiffs outside of a judicial forum. By way of general response, the city and city officials followed the law when impounding the Wild Alaskan, while the vessel was in city custody, and in disposing of the vessel. The complaint is without merit and we’re confident that the court will reach the same conclusion.”
In a more recent email to KDM, Cacciola said: “We will not be providing further comment until litigation concludes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.