For the second time in less than a year, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has terminated the person holding the borough’s most senior-ranking paid position.
Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was let go at the conclusion of a specially called meeting Tuesday night that was held for the purpose of discussing her six-month performance evaluation.
After a brief executive session, the Assembly voted by a 6-0 vote and without discussion to terminate Murphy, effective immediately.
When Murphy was hired, Mayor Bill Roberts said her contract would run through Nov. 12, 2024, with a starting salary of $130,000. The vote to terminate her employment came at the end of her regularly scheduled six-month review period. “I appreciate Ms. Murphy’s help as much as she gave us during this time — six months,” said Assembly member Joseph Delgado, when reached by phone Wednesday morning. “She helped us get a balanced budget. But we just feel we need to go in a different direction.”
He declined further comment on Murphy’s performance, as did Assembly members Aimee Williams, Scott Smiley and James Turner. Assembly members Scott Arndt and Jared Griffin, as well as Mayor Roberts, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Murphy also could not be reached on Wednesday.
Another specially called Borough Assembly meeting has been scheduled for today at 6:30 p.m. to discuss recruitment for the borough manager’s position, according to the online meeting agenda.
Last September, the Assembly decided by a 4-3 vote to terminate “We live in a challenging area,” Delgado said. “We have a lot of challenges in front of us. We have multiple communities outside of Kodiak that are included in the borough.”
Turner said today’s meeting will help create a plan for finding the next borough manager.
Smiley said he doesn’t think there will be any changes to the process: advertise, interview, and bring in several people “to see what they’re like in person.”
When the Assembly was interviewing for Powers’ replacement, it interviewed six candidates but none of them was brought to Kodiak.
At the time, Murphy told the Assembly that she didn’t need to visit because she had seen the island before.
“Although it looked like we had a good candidate it turns out it wasn’t the right fit,” Delgado said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.