Kodiak’s newest fitness venue, Sunrise Studio, offers a complete and holistic line of exercise options. Owner Manya Wandersee is a Kodiak born and raised local who continues to pursue her love of healthy living with a mission to share “better health to the community in a fun, welcoming and upbeat environment.”
As an athlete for Kodiak’s schools, Wandersee began her journey to owning a fitness studio when she was still in high school. She credits the support of her mother in directing her path.
“During my junior year of high school, I went through a traumatic time, and my mom actually purchased a gym membership for me to help me get through the rough emotional time,” said Wandersee. “I started going to the gym just about every day, and I realized how beneficial it was to my mental health. Upon graduating high school, I knew I loved working out; I loved wellness and nutrition.”
Wandersee earned her degree in fitness, nutrition and health from Santa Rosa Junior College in California. After working for five years at a local wellness center, Wandersee is now a proud business owner and mother herself. She credits her mother, her boyfriend and her many loyal clients for her successful first month in business.
“My clients have helped me find confidence in myself,” said Wandersee.
Sunrise Studio welcomes all genders, ages and fitness levels. All equipment is new and Wandersee and her licensed staff members are eager to motivate, support and inspire all clients.
Wandersee holds corrective exercise, personal training, yoga and nutrition as well as other industry certifications. Her studio offers drop-in sessions and packages for exercise, nutrition and mental health.
“Sunrise Studio has awesome instructors,” said exercise client Mary Jane Majdic.
After a joyously busy first month, Wandersee has plans to expand class offerings by adding more instructors and by moving to her permanent location downtown.
“My end goal is to find a consistent schedule that works for our members and instruction and to keep a variety of classes,” she said. “Most importantly, I want to keep classes consistent because I know how hard it is for people to find and keep motivation.”
“We believe in a raw and natural approach to health and wellness,” Wandersee said. “Each morning, the sun rises on a brand new day. You are granted a fresh opportunity to better yourself from the inside out.”
Wandersee encourages open dialogue with clients and loves to hear what people think. “We love feedback, good or bad. We are here for our members, so we always want to hear about class times that work,” she said.
Personal training client Kristina Van Hoogmoed started working with Wandersee prior to the new studio’s opening. “Manya and Sunrise Studio really care that people are strong and healthy,” Van Hoogmoed said. “I feel very comfortable and safe there.”
Sunrise Studio is currently located across from Mill Bay Beach at 4142 Shoreline Circle, Unit B on the bottom floor. Contact Manya at sunrisestudioak@gmail.com. Plans to expand space and equipment will take the studio to downtown Kodiak in January 2023.
