The Kodiak History Museum has received another grant to put towards its Digital Asset Management Implementation Project, this one totaling $7,062 from the Alaska State Museum Grant in Aid program.
The initial grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services was $43,278.
The newest grant will help museum staff digitize over 2,300 objects, 1,300 archive collections and over 20,000 photographs. Each collection has associated digital files that hold information about the objects. The museum has over 170,000 files amounting to 1.5 terabytes of storage.
According to the museum’s executive director Sarah Harrington, the grant will bring the museum’s collections into the 21st century.
“Building on improvements made at the museum during the COVID pandemic, the staff now have greatly increased capacity to store and manage digital files. These platforms and processes will support staff to be more responsive and inclusive to our contemporary experiences related to the virtual world, as well as better manage various forms of digital documents held at KHM already.”
The project started this month and runs through June 2023.
