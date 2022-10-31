Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

Kodiak History Museum collections manager Margaret Greutert, left, and assistant Tiffany setting up new hard drives.

The Kodiak History Museum has received another grant to put towards its Digital Asset Management Implementation Project, this one totaling $7,062 from the Alaska State Museum Grant in Aid program. 

The initial grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services was $43,278. 

